Left Menu
Development News Edition

US Senators urge Twitter to ban Chinese Communist Party from platform

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 06:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 06:49 IST
US Senators urge Twitter to ban Chinese Communist Party from platform

Two influential Republican lawmakers on Friday urged Twitter to ban the Chinese Communist Party from using its platform for spreading "propaganda and whitewash" the entire history of its alleged coronavirus cover-up. "While the coronavirus pandemic is afflicting families, governments, and markets around the world, the Chinese Communist Party is waging a massive propaganda campaign to rewrite the history of COVID-19 and whitewash the Party's lies to the Chinese people and the world," wrote Senators Ben Sasse and Congressman Mike Gallagher in a letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorse.

The widespread use of Twitter by communist officials of the People's Republic of China (PRC) during this crisis emphasises the contradiction in officials from governments that deny their citizens access to social media platforms like Twitter having access to those same platforms, oftentimes to spread disinformation, they alleged. "By banning Twitter in China, the Chinese Communist Party is keeping its citizens in the dark," the two lawmakers said. "By putting propaganda on Twitter, the Chinese Communist Party is lying to the rest of the world," the Senators wrote.

"We believe that the propaganda campaign Chinese government officials are currently waging on Twitter -- especially during the current global crisis -- merits the removal of these individual accounts from the platform," the letter said. In an accompanying statement, Sasse and Gallagher said that it is clear that the Chinese Communist Party officials are using Twitter to "disseminate propaganda" in the midst of a dangerous global crisis. "Even worse, this propaganda obscures and confuses users over the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic and potentially undermines efforts to contain and control the outbreak. We believe this behaviour more than warrants their removal from the platform," they said.

"Additionally, given the humanitarian importance of free and open access to the internet, we believe that access to social media platforms should be denied to government officials from countries that prohibit their own populations from accessing this very content," the two lawmakers wrote..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Sports events around the world hit by coronavirus pandemic

Major sports events around the world that have been hit by the coronavirus pandemicOLYMPICS The Tokyo 2020 Olympics torch lighting ceremony in ancient Olympia was held without spectators. Tokyo 2020 organizers received the Olympic flame in...

INSIGHT-Army joins the production line as ventilator makers scramble to meet demand

On March 6, Gianluca Preziosa, the head of an Italian ventilator maker, received an urgent request. The Italian authorities wanted his help for an all-out effort to meet a desperate need for ventilators.Now, his Bologna-based company, Siare...

RBI says it is trying to work out a scheme for revival of PMC bank.

RBI says it is trying to work out a scheme for revival of PMC bank....

Mexican soccer league president says he has coronavirus

The president of Mexicos Liga MX soccer league announced Friday he has tested positive for coronavirus. League President Enrique Bonilla said in a statement that I dont have serious symptoms. He says hell remain in isolation and keep up w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020