Rajinikanth urges people to take part in Janata Curfew on March 22
Actor-Politician Rajinikanth on Saturday urged people to participate in the 'Janata Curfew' on March 22, an initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to avoid COVID-19 spread in the country.
Actor-Politician Rajinikanth on Saturday urged people to participate in the 'Janata Curfew' on March 22, an initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to avoid COVID-19 spread in the country. He took to Twitter and said, "I urge everyone to rise to the occasion and participate in the Janata Curfew by strictly staying indoors and practicing social distancing."
Cautioning the public he said that Italy tried implementing similar nationwide curfew to prevent stage 3, but due to lack of support from the citizens, the efforts failed, resulting in the deaths of thousands of people to the pandemic. "We don't want such a crisis in India," he said. He said that in this crucial time let us also remember and thank the selfless service of all the doctors, nurses and medical workers by participating in the nationwide appreciation and prayers at 5 pm on March 22.
The total number of positive cases of coronavirus has climbed to 271, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. (ANI)
