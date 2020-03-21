Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former Congress MLAs, Scindia loyalists, return to Bhopal

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhopal
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 22:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 22:57 IST
Former Congress MLAs, Scindia loyalists, return to Bhopal
Most of these legislators, all supporters of Jyotiraditya Scindia, were camping in Bengaluru as an 18-day long political drama unfolded in Madhya Pradesh. Image Credit: ANI

Former Congress MLAs whose resignations led to the collapse of the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh returned to Bhopalon Saturday evening. Most of these legislators, all supporters of Jyotiraditya Scindia, were camping in Bengaluru as an 18-day long political drama unfolded in Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier in the day, they joined the BJP in New Delhi at the residence of the saffron party's national president J P Nadda. From there they returned to Bhopal in three chartered flights, sources said.

"Twenty-one (now former) MLAs of Congress reached Bhopal after joining BJP in New Delhi in the presence of Nadda and Scindia. Another former MLA Suresh Dhakad could not go to Delhi due to the sudden demise of his daughter," Pankaj Chaturvedi, a close confidant of Scindia, told PTI. BJP leaders welcomed them at Bhopal airport.

Dr. Prabhuram Choudhary, one of the rebel MLAs and a former minister, said, "We were never under any pressure as being alleged. We and our leader Jyotiraditya Scindia were sidelined by Kamal Nath. Our leader was even told to hit the streets. "We worked for Congress for a long period. If we had not been pushed to the wall, why would we have taken this step?" he asked.

After landing in Bhopal, the former MLAs also visited BJP leader and former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's house. Following the resignation of former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, 22 Congress legislators in his camp resigned from the Assembly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

Pak suspends all international flights as coronavirus cases jump to 625

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Dharmendra Pradhan supports lockdown of 5 districts in Odisha, urges people to co-operate

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has appreciated the Odisha governments decision of locking down five districts including eight major towns on Sunday as a precaution against coronavirus. Pradhan urged Odia people to support the state and c...

Italy to shut all non-strategic business activities until April 3 - PM Conte

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Saturday that all Italian businesses must close until April 3, with the exception of those essential to maintaining the countrys supply chain, in the latest desperate effort to halt the coronavirus epid...

UPDATE 1-Spain warns the "worst is yet to come" as coronavirus deaths surpass 1,300

The Spanish government said on Saturday it would do whatever was needed to combat the coronavirus pandemic and warned that the worst is yet to come after the national toll surpassed 1,300 deaths and reached close to 25,000 cases. The second...

Over 1,800 new COVID-19 cases registered in France over past 24 hours

Paris France, Mar 22 SputnikANI The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease in France rose by 1,847 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total count of cases to 14,459, the countrys Health Ministry said in a statement on Saturd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020