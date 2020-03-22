Join 'Janata Curfew' to make fight against coronavirus a success: PM to people

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday requested people to join the 'Janata Curfew' to make the fight against the coronavirus a success. Modi had proposed 'Janata Curfew' on Sunday between 7 am and 9 pm as part of social distancing to check the spread of the deadly virus.

"In a few minutes from now, the #JantaCurfew commences. Let us all be a part of this curfew, which will add tremendous strength to the fight against COVID-19 menace," the prime minister wrote on Twitter. He said the steps to be taken now will help in the times to come.

"Stay indoors and stay healthy," he said..

