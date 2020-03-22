Left Menu
Coronavirus: Maha CM, Pawar, Fadnavis take part in 5pm tribute

  • Updated: 22-03-2020 21:58 IST
Maharashtra Chief MinisterUddhav Thackeray, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Union MinisterNitin Gadkari and former CM Devendra Fadnavis were among thepoliticians in the state who paid tribute at 5pm to those inthe frontline in the fight against the novel coronavirus

Thackeray along with his wife Rashmi and son and statecabinet minister Aaditya were seen clapping and thanking thestaff

Pawar along with his wife Pratibha and son-in-lawSadanand Sule and other relatives came out of his officialresidence and expressed gratitude.

