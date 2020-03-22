Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rand Paul is 1st senator to report positive test for virus

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 00:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 23:36 IST
Rand Paul is 1st senator to report positive test for virus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul says he has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus. The Republican is the first member of the Senate to report testing positive.

He said in a tweet Sunday that he is feeling fine and is in quarantine. Paul, a doctor, said he has not had symptoms and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. Paul said he was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person.

Two House members, Reps. Mario Diaz Balart of Florida of Ben McAdams of Utah, have tested positive. The Senate was in session Sunday seeking a bipartisan response to the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Russian army to send coronavirus help to Italy after Putin phone call

Coronavirus Negligence: Bihar COVID 19 patient detected after death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

NZ central bank starts quantitative easing to tackle coronavirus

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand RBNZ said on Monday it would start buying up to NZ30 billion 17 billion worth of government bonds, following other central banks moves to offset the impact of the coronavirus. The bank said its Large Scale As...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Listen to advice on coronavirus, Prince William tells BritonsBritains Prince William has called on the public to heed government advice on how to stop the spread of coronavirus as he hai...

Italy's restrictions grow more specific in bid to slow virus

In its most far-reaching measures to stop the spread of coronavirus, Italy is slowing industrial production nationwide, while the hardest-hit region of Lombardy banned any outdoor exercise not on personal property and set distance limits on...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. U.S. coronavirus lockdown to last 10-12 weeks, top Trump official saysThe lockdown affecting large segments of the American public to try to curb the spread of the coronavirus is likely ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020