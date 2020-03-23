Mamata requests Modi to stop all flights to West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to issue necessary instructions to stop all flights coming to the state as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. In a letter to the prime minister, Banerjee noted that her government had suspended all inter-state public transport and reduced the number of intra-state buses due to Coronavirus threat.

"I would request you to kindly make arrangements to issue necessary instructions to stop all flights coming to West Bengal with immediate effect so that the source of spreading infection is effectively contained and the lockdown in the state is implemented in true letter and spirit," Banerjee wrote. West Bengal on Sunday announced a partial lockdown from 5 pm on Monday till March 27 midnight, in an attempt to arrest the spread of the viral disease.

"The government of West Bengal has taken multiple proactive measures to prevent the spread of infection and for upgrading the health infrastructure in the state to address the crisis. We have announced massive critical safety regulation measures from 5 pm today," the chief minister wrote. West Bengal has reported seven Covid-19 positive cases so far.

