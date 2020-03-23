Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump ponders early end to coronavirus economic shutdown

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 18:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 18:59 IST
Trump ponders early end to coronavirus economic shutdown

President Donald Trump hinted strongly on Monday that he is running out of patience with the economic shutdown caused by mass quarantine measures against the coronavirus. "WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF. AT THE END OF THE 15 DAY PERIOD, WE WILL MAKE A DECISION AS TO WHICH WAY WE WANT TO GO!" Trump tweeted overnight.

The 15 day period he refers to was started last Monday, setting in motion a series of federal recommendations on social distancing and other anti-coronavirus measures. It concludes a week from Tuesday. Health officials and state governors dealing with the worst outbreaks of the novel coronavirus have said they expect mass restrictions on movement of people, shutting down much of the US economy, will have to continue for some time.

But Trump also retweeted early Monday several calls for a quick shift in strategy. "15 days. Then we isolate the high risk groups and the rest of us get back to work before it's all over for everyone!! #Landslide2020," said one retweet on the president's Twitter.

"Correct. 15 days, then we keep the high risk groups protected as necessary and the rest of us go back to work," read another..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Chhetri chosen for FIFA campaign against COVID-19 along with likes of Messi

Talismanic Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri was on Monday picked among 28 past and present stars for world governing body FIFAs campaign to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. FIFA and the World Health Organization WHO have teamed up to comb...

Indusind Bank's long-term MD & CEO Sobti retires; Kathpalia to assume charge

Private sector lender IndusInd Bank on Monday said Sumant Kathpalia, who has been designated as managing director and chief executive, will take over the reins from veteran Romesh Sobti, who has retired after completing his mandated tenure....

Coronavirus: 3,000 inmates to be released from Tihar Jail in next 3-4 days

In the wake of a surge in the number of coronavirus cases, Tihar Jail administration on Monday said that it will release around 3,000 inmates in the next three to four days.Tihar Jail will release around 3,000 inmates in the next three to f...

Gaza virus cases attended conference in Pakistan

Gazas first two confirmed coronavirus patients attended a conference with 250,000 Muslims in Pakistan last month that went ahead contrary to government advice, an official and family members said on Monday. Pakistani authorities had urged t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020