Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shivraj Singh Chouhan elected BJP legislative party leader in MP

Senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan was on Monday elected as the leader of the BJP legislative party in Madhya Pradesh, at a meeting held at the party office here.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 20:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 20:51 IST
Shivraj Singh Chouhan elected BJP legislative party leader in MP
Shivraj Singh Chouhan elected as leader of BJP legislative party in Madhya Pradesh. Image Credit: ANI

Senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan was on Monday elected as the leader of the BJP legislative party in Madhya Pradesh, at a meeting held at the party office here. Madhya Pradesh Observer Arun Singh and state in-charge Vinay Sahasrabuddhe participated in the meeting from Delhi via video conference.

Chouhan is slated to take oath as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh at 9 pm on Monday. He earlier served as the state's Chief Minister between 2003 to 2018. This comes after Kamal Nath, on March 20, tendered his resignation to Governor Lalji Tandon as the Chief Minister following the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs.

The Governor on Sunday wrote to Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati, stating about the no-confidence motion brought by the BJP against Nath and the resignation of BJP MLA Sharad Kol. Chouhan on Saturday alleged that the Assembly Speaker was pressuring the Secretariat to accept the resignation of Kol. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Italy coronavirus deaths rise by 602 in a day, lifting total death toll to 6,078

The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy has grown by 602 to 6,078, the head of the Civil Protection Agency said on Monday, an 11 increase but the smallest rise in numerical terms since Thursday, suggesting a clear downward t...

Noida: Nearly 2,000 challans amid lockdown, top cop warns action against Sec 144 violators

Nearly 2,000 challans and penalties were issued on Monday against those violating Section 144 on the first day of the lockdown due to coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar, police said and appealed to the residents to strictly adhere to the ord...

Chhetri chosen for FIFA campaign against COVID-19 along with likes of Messi

Talismanic Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri was on Monday picked among 28 past and present stars for world governing body FIFAs campaign to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. FIFA and the World Health Organization WHO have teamed up to comb...

Indusind Bank's long-term MD & CEO Sobti retires; Kathpalia to assume charge

Private sector lender IndusInd Bank on Monday said Sumant Kathpalia, who has been designated as managing director and chief executive, will take over the reins from veteran Romesh Sobti, who has retired after completing his mandated tenure....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020