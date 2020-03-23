Shivraj Singh Chouhan elected BJP legislative party leader in MP

Senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan was on Monday elected as the leader of the BJP legislative party in Madhya Pradesh, at a meeting held at the party office here. Madhya Pradesh Observer Arun Singh and state in-charge Vinay Sahasrabuddhe participated in the meeting from Delhi via video conference.

Chouhan is slated to take oath as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh at 9 pm on Monday. He earlier served as the state's Chief Minister between 2003 to 2018. This comes after Kamal Nath, on March 20, tendered his resignation to Governor Lalji Tandon as the Chief Minister following the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs.

The Governor on Sunday wrote to Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati, stating about the no-confidence motion brought by the BJP against Nath and the resignation of BJP MLA Sharad Kol. Chouhan on Saturday alleged that the Assembly Speaker was pressuring the Secretariat to accept the resignation of Kol. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.