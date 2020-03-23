Left Menu
Shivraj Singh Chouhan takes oath Madhya Pradesh CM

Senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday took oath as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh at the Raj Bhavan here.

  • ANI
  • Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 21:28 IST
  • Created: 23-03-2020 21:28 IST
Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday took oath as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister at the Raj Bhavan in Bhopal on Monday. Photo/ANI . Image Credit: ANI

Senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday took oath as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh at the Raj Bhavan here. Ahead of the ceremony, Chouhan appealed to the party workers not to celebrate the oath-taking ceremony in the wake of coronavirus.

Speaking to ANI, Chouhan said that his aim right now is to stop the spread of coronavirus. "As a BJP worker, I will work honestly for the development of Madhya Pradesh. But right now, the aim is to stop the spread of COVID-19," he said.

"I have appealed to the party workers to not celebrate the oath-taking ceremony and not come out on the streets. They should stay at home and pray for the newly formed government," said Chouhan. He earlier served as the state's Chief Minister between 2003 and 2018.

Kamal Nath on March 20 tendered his resignation to Governor Lalji Tandon as the Chief Minister following the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

