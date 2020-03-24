Combating COVID-19: PM Modi announces total lockdown from 12 o'clock tonight

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced total lockdown in the country from 12 o'clock tonight in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus. "From 12 o'clock tonight there will be a complete lockdown across the country," said Prime Minister Modi said during his second address to the nation within days.

He also hailed the people for the success of 'Janata Curfew' saying that they showed how Indians can come together and fight against any trouble which comes before the country. "The one-day Janta Curfew showed how we Indians come together and fight against any trouble which comes before the country and the mankind," he added. (ANI)

