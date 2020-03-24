BJP MP Ram Kripal Yadav donates Rs 1 cr from MPLAD fund to combat COVID-19

BJP leader and Pataliputra MP Ram Kripal Yadav on Tuesday donated an amount of Rs 1 crore from his MP Local Area Development Fund (MPLAD) to combat COVID-19 in his constituency. Yadav wrote to the District Magistrate of Patna, Kumar Ravi to release the fund.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav said: 'My constituency consists of several villages and hence my responsibility in a time of crisis like this is increased. The Prime Minister is making all the efforts to deal with the crisis but it is also the responsibility of others to cooperate in this regard." "There are six legislative assembly constituencies in my parliamentary constituency - Danapur, Bikram, Phulwari, Paliganj, Masaurhi and Maner. I have made the funds available for the purchase of Personal Protective Equipments (PPE) like mask, sanitiser, handwash, thermal scanner, etc," he added.

The Pataliputra MP appealed to other public representatives to step up to the challenge of fighting this disease. The number of affected persons due to COVID-19 in the country has crossed 450, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported on Tuesday.

A total of nine deaths have been reported due to coronavirus in the country. (ANI)

