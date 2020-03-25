COVID-19: Volunteers in Bhubaneswar offer support to senior citizens in their self-isolation period

A group of around 100 volunteers started an initiative to support senior citizens by providing them support during self-isolation in the view of the spread of COVID-19. Talking about the initiative Amar Jyoti Mahapatra, co-founder of a foundation for elderly people said: "Senior citizens are most vulnerable to this virus and the only solution for them to prevent is self-isolation. But self Isolation required a support system, we as a group of volunteers trying to provide that support system to them."

"Our aim is to minimize their need to step out during social distancing and self-isolation by facilitating with ordering essentials like food items, medicines, payment of utility bills for electricity TV and internet with the help of local volunteers along with helping them to overcome loneliness by making comfort calls and providing material on hobbies and interests," Mahapatra added. He said that the initiative is a completely non-physical contact-based program working on the internet.

"We have a Facebook Group called Vividh Support For Elders with 475 participants. We have created internet-based Google form for registration where we link senior Citizens with nearby registered volunteers from their locality," Mahapatra said. He said that 110 volunteers have joined the initiative and about 25 elders enrolled with them.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown effective midnight. (ANI)

