Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Volunteers in Bhubaneswar offer support to senior citizens in their self-isolation period

A group of around 100 volunteers started an initiative to support senior citizens by providing them support during self-isolation in the view of the spread of COVID-19.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar (Odisha)
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 02:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 02:34 IST
COVID-19: Volunteers in Bhubaneswar offer support to senior citizens in their self-isolation period
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A group of around 100 volunteers started an initiative to support senior citizens by providing them support during self-isolation in the view of the spread of COVID-19. Talking about the initiative Amar Jyoti Mahapatra, co-founder of a foundation for elderly people said: "Senior citizens are most vulnerable to this virus and the only solution for them to prevent is self-isolation. But self Isolation required a support system, we as a group of volunteers trying to provide that support system to them."

"Our aim is to minimize their need to step out during social distancing and self-isolation by facilitating with ordering essentials like food items, medicines, payment of utility bills for electricity TV and internet with the help of local volunteers along with helping them to overcome loneliness by making comfort calls and providing material on hobbies and interests," Mahapatra added. He said that the initiative is a completely non-physical contact-based program working on the internet.

"We have a Facebook Group called Vividh Support For Elders with 475 participants. We have created internet-based Google form for registration where we link senior Citizens with nearby registered volunteers from their locality," Mahapatra said. He said that 110 volunteers have joined the initiative and about 25 elders enrolled with them.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown effective midnight. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

HellRaisers, Adroit, EG win WeSave! crowns

HellRaisers, Team Adroit and Evil Geniuses captured regional championships Tuesday in the WeSave Charity Play event. The Dota 2 fundraiser is a 24-team online tournament that is donating the 120,000 prize pool and all other funds gathered t...

New York now epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak, governor spars with Trump

New York state suffered another quick and brutal rise in the number of coronavirus cases on Tuesday as officials raced to make more hospital beds available and the World Health Organization said the United States could become the next epice...

UN Council meets by videoconference -- with a few hiccups

The UN Security Council met for the first time in its history via videoconference on Tuesday due to the coronavirus crisis -- but diplomats said the meeting was not without technical difficulties. The meeting -- informal talks on the situat...

Airlines beg for rescue as coronavirus hit soars to $250 billion

Global airlines urged governments on Tuesday to speed up bailouts to rescue the air transport industry as they doubled their estimate of 2020 revenue losses from the coronavirus crisis to more than 250 billion.We clearly need massive action...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020