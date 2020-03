Why isn't Nitish govt helping stranded Bihar residents across various places amid lockdown: Prashant Kishor

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Wednesday took a dig at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for not providing any kind of aid to the people of the State who are stranded at many places amid the nation-wide lockdown. Taking to Twitter, Kishor wrote in Hindi, "Hundreds of poor people of Bihar are trapped due to lockdown in Delhi and many other places. Nitish Kumar Ji, when the governments around the world are helping their people, why isn't Bihar Government helping these people to reach their home or providing some immediate relief to them wherever they are?"

Earlier today, Kishor called the 21-day lockdown imposed in the country in wake of the coronavirus outbreak a "bit too long" claiming that there will some difficult days ahead with "shaky preparedness" to deal with the ongoing crisis and "very little" to safeguard the poor. "Decision to lockdownindia maybe right but 21 days might a bit too long. But then this is the price one pays for being behind the curve. With the shaky preparedness to deal with the CovidCrisis and very little to safeguard the poor, we could be staring at some tough days ahead," Kishor tweeted.

Kishor's remark comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. In a televised address to the nation, Prime Minister Modi said that it is vital to break the chain of the disease and experts have said that at least 21 days are needed for it. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

