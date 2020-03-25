Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nath's `hit the street then' led to our exit, say ex-Cong MLAs

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhopal
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 19:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 19:27 IST
Nath's `hit the street then' led to our exit, say ex-Cong MLAs

Congress leader Kamal Nath's remark that Jyotiraditya Scindia `can hit the streets if he wants to' rankled with the MLAs who were loyal to the latter and led to their exit from the party, some of them said on Wednesday. Scindia, a former Union minister, and 22 MLAs who supported him quit the party earlier this month and joined the BJP, leading to collapse of the Nath-led government in Madhya Pradesh.

"The sidelining of our leader for the last 15 months and the (then) chief ministers statement "let him take to the streets then" was the trigger that resulted in never-before exodus by legislators including six cabinet ministers," said Tulsiram Silawat, one of the ministers who resigned. It was believed that one of the demands of disgruntled Scindia was that Silawat, his loyalist, be made deputy chief minister.

Referring to it, Silawat said that "nobody in the history of Congress party had put all his might at stake for making a Dalit leader deputy CM, like Scindia did." "What was wrong with it?" he asked. "The Congress came back to power in Madhya Pradesh because Scindia was party's face. We had made lots of promises to people before assembly elections in 2018 and when our leader said if the promises were not fulfilled, then he will hit the roads, what was wrong with it," asked Dr Prabhram Chouhdary, another former minister.

"Instead of addressing the concerns of our leader, the then chief minister and other ministers humiliated him by telling media that he should hit the roads, if he wanted to," said another former minister, Mahendra Singh Sisodia. To senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh calling Scindia and his supporters as "betrayers," Sisodia said even Laxman Singh, Digivijays brother, had once joined the BJP, but he was not dubbed as betrayer by his elder brother.

Former minister and Scindia supporter Govind Singh Rajput refuted allegations that the BJP paid them huge sums of money for switching loyalty. "It is a totally baseless allegation and an attempt to malign our leader's image," he said.

When asked at what point they decided to part ways with the Congress, all of them said that Naths dismissive remark about Scindia was the turning point. "Now everyone can see who is on the street," they added. "They label us traitors, but in reality it was they who remained silent and did not oppose anti-people decisions (of Nath government)," said another former minister, Pradyumna Singh Tomar.

"Not just the chief minister, but even officials were not listening to our problems...in this country people can't even think of quitting the post of sarpanch, but we resigned as cabinet ministers for the pride of our Maharaj (as Scindia is often referred to)," Rajput said. PTI MAS KRK KRK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Punjab police distribute food to the poor amid lockdown

The Punjab Police on Wednesday distributed food to the poor in many parts of the state and also ensured home delivery of essentials to daily wagers and slum dwellers amid a country-wide lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus, officials...

Refugees to the rescue? Germany taps migrant medics to battle virus

Five years ago the arrival of a wave of refugees caused much consternation and fuelled support for Germanys far-right. Now, the country is turning to its migrant community to plug an anticipated shortage of medical staff battling the corona...

Power Finance Corporation to provide financial aid of Rs. 50 lac to Red Cross

Power Finance Corporation Ltd PFC, the Central PSU under Union Ministry of Power and leading NBFC in the power sector has agreed in principle to provide financial assistance of Rs. 50,00,000 Rupees Fifty Lakhs only to the Indian Red Cross S...

Coronavirus death toll in Italy's Lombardy rises by around 296 in a day - source

The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in the northern region of Lombardy, which has borne the brunt of Italys contagion, has risen by around 296 in a day to some 4,474, a source familiar with the data said on Wednesday. The figure ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020