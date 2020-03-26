Distributed vegetables to poor as prices have shot up: Puducherry Cong MLA

Congress MLA John Kumar on Thursday said that he distributed vegetables to the poor because the prices of essential items post lockdown "have increased." "I distributed vegetables to the poor because the prices of essential items have increased after the lockdown. Now, FIR has been registered against me for helping the poor," said Kumar.

An FIR has been registered against him for distributing vegetables amid a lockdown in the Union Territory till March 31. He asked why were the cases not being registered against the officers who allegedly held meetings during the lockdown. "Why are not the cases being registered against the officers for holding meetings," he asked.

It has been alleged that Kumar was distributing bags containing vegetables to a gathering of more than 200 people near his residence in Nellithope. (ANI)

