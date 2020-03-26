Nadda asks state BJP leaders to scale up exercise to feed poor

The BJP said on Thursday it is putting in place a mechanism to link various community kitchens, which can serve a minimum of 1,000 people per day, to ensure food to the urban poor, migrant workers and others working in the unorganised sector hit hard by the nationwide lockdown. Party president J P Nadda held a meeting via a video link with all its state chiefs to scale up the programme to make available food to the poor.

The party also floated an online form seeking details of people or organisations running community kitchens. "Please make an entry (verifies & seen by you only) of the community kitchens you have in your neighbourhood. We want to create a network so that the last person can be fed during 21-day lockdown," BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh said on Twitter.

The saffron party on Wednesday announced its plan to feed five crore poor people daily during the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Nadda calling for one crore party workers to provide food to five persons each..

