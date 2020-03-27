Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: BJP workers to distribute food packets to needy, says JP Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Friday said that one crore BJP workers will distribute five food packets each to those in need every day.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 18:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 18:35 IST
COVID-19: BJP workers to distribute food packets to needy, says JP Nadda
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda packing food packets for needy people in New Delhi on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Friday said that one crore BJP workers will distribute five food packets each to those in need every day. Speaking to ANI he said, "On PM Modi's appeal, one crore BJP workers will distribute five food packets each, every day among the needy people. Initiating this drive today, I handed over 10 food packets to police personnel, to be distributed among the needy people."

"I request all the BJP workers and other people who are capable should help needy people with food so that they can stay indoors and stay safe," Nadda said. A total of 724 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to tackle the menace. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

BSES stops distribution of electricity bills and meter reading in view of coronavirus outbreak

BSES power discoms BRPL and BYPL have stopped distribution of electricity bills and meter reading in view of the coronavirus outbreak, a company spokesperson said. The company is also sensitising its employees about ways to check the spread...

Ten-month-old baby tests positive for COVID-19

A 10-month-old baby from a village in Dakshina Kannada district has tested positive for COVID-19, health officials said. The baby was admitted to a private hospital at Derlakatte here on March 23 with high fever and acute respiratory illnes...

Lockdown: Movement passes for essential commodities in Jammu routed through Legal Metrology

The Jammu District Deputy Commissioner on Friday said that movement passes related to the supply of groceries and essential commodities will be routed through Deputy Director of Legal Metrology in view of the nationwide lockdown due to coro...

From behind a closed door, infected UK PM Johnson coordinates coronavirus battle

A knock at the door and the sound of retreating footsteps - that is how British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will have food and paperwork delivered from the outside world for the next seven days after he tested positive for coronavirus over...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020