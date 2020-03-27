Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sonia Gandhi offers MPLADS fund to Rae Bareli administration

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 20:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 20:03 IST
Sonia Gandhi offers MPLADS fund to Rae Bareli administration

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday offered her MPLADS fund for the welfare of the people of Rae Bareli in fighting the coronavirus outbreak. In a letter to the Rae Bareli district magistrate, Gandhi asked him to use the funds as per the requirement of the constituency.

Gandhi also called upon the district magistrate to ensure that no person in her Lok Sabha constituency remains without food during lockdown. PTI SKC DPB DPB DPB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Shops of essential items to remain open from 7 am to 1 pm in U'khand

All shops of essential commodities will remain open from 7 am to 1 pm in Uttarakhand on Saturday, said Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.Rawat also informed that less crowd was observed on Friday.The decision was taken so that locals get...

COVID-19 patient s relatives test negative, no new cases in

Mizoram has not reported any new case of novel coronavirus since the first case was detected on Wednesday, Health Minister Dr R Lalthanglian said on Friday. He said that 10 samples, including the wife and children of the COVID-19, have test...

Dutch PM: north, south divide in EU coronavirus response can be bridged

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Friday that disagreements between southern and northern EU countries about how to respond to the coronavirus are not insurmountable, as the Netherlands came under fire from Italy and Spain for perceiv...

IMF chief: 'Clear we have entered recession'

The coronavirus pandemic has driven the global economy into a downturn that will require massive funding to help developing nations, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said Friday. It is clear that we have entered a recession that will be worse...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020