Delhi Govt is making shelters in schools where 20 lakh people can stay if required: Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government is working pro-actively amid the COVID-19 outbreak and the government has started the process of making shelters in schools having a capacity of holding 20 lakh people.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 28-03-2020 23:15 IST
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia while speaking to ANI on Saturday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government is working pro-actively amid the COVID-19 outbreak and the government has started the process of making shelters in schools having a capacity of holding 20 lakh people. Speaking to ANI Sisodia said, "We have started making shelters in schools and we can keep 20 lakh people there if required, we do not have any problem. I would like to appeal to the citizens of Delhi to stay here as the lockdown imposed by PM Modi is for our safety only. Try and understand the emergency of this lockdown. People will have to go through hardship but we have to obey the lockdown," said Sisodia.

He added that in around 800 schools and community centres food is being served to around 500 people and around four lakh people are being served food through government arrangements in Delhi. "Arvind Kejriwal-led government is working pro-actively amid COVID-19 threat, whether it's about closing the schools, cinemas or advising people in the markets. Other States came into action later, even in several matters the Centre also reacted later. CM Kejriwal has ensured about the availability of electricity, food etc for the people."

"All the MLAs and other party workers are on the roads, ensuring all the arrangements. I myself met many people who were walking along with their luggage and family...most of them were from North India regions. This is unfortunate. PM Modi has announced a lockdown so people need to stay wherever they are," he added. Sisodia continued saying that unfortunately, people from Punjab also came to Delhi and people walked from Bahadurgarh and other areas to reach Delhi's Anand Vihar.

"I felt really bad when Yogi Adityanath Ji's (UP CM) media advisor said that Arvind Kejriwal has cut the electricity and water supply of these people. Where did this thing come from? No Delhi citizen is saying so. BJP leaders are unable to control the situation so they are now indulging into bad politics," said Sisodia. "We are not sitting at home and watching Ramayan. We are going on the streets and arranging things for the people. The entire nation should unite and work together in such situation," he added. (ANI)

