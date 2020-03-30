PM Modi praises commitment of social welfare organizations

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today interacted with representatives of organizations working towards social welfare, via video conference.

Prime Minister said that the entire nation is displaying immense resilience, grit, and patience in facing the challenge of COVID-19. Recalling that Mahatma Gandhi used to say that serving the poor and downtrodden is the best way to serve the nation, he praised the dedication and commitment of the participating organization towards serving humanity.

Prime Minister observed that these organizations have three distinct specialties: humane approach, massive reach and connect with people and a service mindset, due to which they are trusted implicitly. He said that the nation is facing an unprecedented crisis and needs the service of these organizations and their resources like never before. He suggested that the organizations can play a huge role in arranging for basic necessities for the poor, and can also dedicate their medical facilities and volunteers to serving patients and the needy. He highlighted that the nation needs both short-term measures and a long-term vision to overcome the challenge.

Prime Minister added that they have a big role to play in countering superstitions, beliefs, and misinformation. He observed that in the name of beliefs, people have been seen gathering in places and flouting social distancing norms, adding that it is necessary to further spread the importance of maintaining social distancing to check the spread of the virus.

The representatives of the social welfare organizations praised the leadership of the Prime Minister in navigating a complicated situation with dexterity. They lauded the pro-active measures of the government which have been effective in controlling the spread of the virus. They pledged support to the PM-CARES fund, adding that their workforce will be dedicated completely to the cause of serving the nation in this time of crisis. They also talked about the work being done currently by them to meet the challenge through awareness campaigns through digital means, distribution of essentials, food packets, sanitizers, medicines and the provision of medical help to those in need.

Prime Minister reiterated the importance of spreading awareness, helping the poor and needy through arranging for basic necessities, provision of medical facilities and dedicating the volunteers to the cause of serving those impacted by COVID-19. He stressed on the importance of giving medical and scientific advice and countering misinformation. Prime Minister also underlined the need to keep working together to face the challenge of the pandemic.

Advisor to the Prime Minister and CEO, NITI Aayog also participated in the interaction.

(With Input from PIB)

