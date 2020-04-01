Omar Abdullah slams Centre over new domicile rules for J-K

Omar Abdullah slams Centre over new domicile rules for J-KPTI | Srinagar | Updated: 01-04-2020 14:40 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 14:40 IST
Srinagar, Apr 1 (PTI) National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Wednesday lashed out at the Centre over new domicile rules for Jammu and Kashmir, saying it was an insult to injury of the people as there were none of the promised protections
"Talk about suspect timing. At a time when all our efforts & attention should be focused on the #COVID outbreak the government slips in a new domicile law for J&K. Insult is heaped on injury when we see the law offers none of the protections that had been promised," Omar said in a series of tweets. The former chief minister of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir said the new law was so hollow that even politicians with "Delhi's blessings" were forced to criticise it. "You can imagine how hollow the domicile law is from the fact that even the new party created with Delhi's blessings, whose leaders were lobbying in Delhi for this law, have been forced to criticise the #JKdomicilelaw," he added. Omar was apparently referring to the criticism of the domicile law by Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party founder Altaf Bukhari. The government on Wednesday issued a gazette notification announcing a slew of amendments to 138 Acts of Jammu and Kashmir that included protecting jobs up to Group-4 for only those who are domicile of the union territory
The notification said among the laws amended is the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Decentralisation and Recruitment) Act.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Srinagar
- Omar Abdullah
- Jammu and Kashmir
- National Conference
- Delhi
- Altaf Bukhari
ALSO READ
Srinagar admin resorts to 'shutdown' to shield Valley from corona
NC chief Farooq Abdullah visits detained Mehbooba's residence in Srinagar
SC asks Centre, J-K admn to inform by next week if it is releasing Omar Abdullah
Coronavirus: IAF aircraft transports specialised sterilisation chemicals from Delhi to Srinagar
SC asks Centre to inform by next week if it is releasing former J-K CM Omar Abdullah from custody.