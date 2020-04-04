Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lifting of lockdown depends on compliance to norms: Maha CM

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-04-2020 16:03 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 16:03 IST
Lifting of lockdown depends on compliance to norms: Maha CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said that lifting of lockdown in the state after April 14 will depend upon the compliance by people to the government directives, two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi hinted at a "staggered exit" from the curbs. In a webcast, the CM also warned of strict action against those who spread communally divisive messages on social media amidst rising cases of COVID-19 in various states.

He reiterated that no permission will be granted to religious or sporting events in the state till further notice to avoid mingling of people amid coronavirus outbreak. Thackeray said the only solution to tackle the coronavirus crisis lies in staying indoors and maintaining social distance.

"Coronavirus is playing a game of patience with us. There is no dearth of courage, discipline and confidence among people of the state. Self confidence is important (in this crisis). I have it and I know you have it too. If you have self confidence then nobody can stop us from emerging victorious (in the battle against coronavirus)," he said.

"I humbly request citizens to follow discipline and social distancing norms during the lockdown period. This is because I want to save you. Please stay indoors. Don't take undue advantage," he said. The CM attributed the rising number of COVID 19 patients in Maharashtra to reports coming from private labs which are allowed to do sample testing.

He said 51 patients have recovered from COVID-19 and discharged in the state. As on Friday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state stood at 490 with 26 deaths.

In an apparent reference to hateful messages being spread on social media against a minority community in the wake of spike in COVID-19 cases post Nizamuddin gathering, the CM warned of strict action against such hate-mongers. "There is another virus of divisiveness apart from the coronavirus. I warn such people that I will ensure that no law will save you (for indulging in such acts)," he said.

The CM reiterated that no permission will be granted to any political, religious or sporting events. "We celebrated Gudhipadwa and Ramnavmi by staying indoors. I am confident tht other communities would do the same," he said.

The CM said religious leaders, including maulvis, have been in touch with him, and that they have asked members of their communities to not venture out. Thackeray said that as per a list received from Delhi on the members of Tablighi Jamaat from the state who attended the Nizamuddin congregation last month, all have been quarantined.

"If anyone is left out, they should come forward on their own," he said. Thackeray further said that people who have to step out for essential work should cover their face with a clean cloth.

He said even Singapore announced a lockdown and has taken steps just like we did. "Countries and religions may be different but the virus is one. The only solution is to stay at home," he said.

Thackeray, who heads a Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government, said he was in regular touch with various leaders. "Sharad Pawar is in touch. Even Sonia Gandhi spoke to me today," he said.

In his address, Thackeray also thanked one Aradhya from Solapur who donated to the CM's Relief Fund on her seventh birthday and Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan for making available his personal premises for a quarantine facility..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

Netflix’s plan on Mindhunter Season 3 revealed, What latest updates we have so far

Science News Roundup: Chilean telescopes that explore galaxies brought down; Astronomers spot 'missing link' black hole and more

Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

Indian Army advises all to not use alcohol-based sanitisers before lighting candles on April 5

The Indian Army has advised all citizens to be careful while lighting diyas or candles on April 5 as requested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They have asked people to wash their hands using soap instead of using alcohol-based sanitisers ...

Vestige ranks 30 on 2020 DSN Global 100 list

New Delhi India, April 4 ANI BusinessWire India Vestige Marketing Pvt Ltd, one of the leading Indian direct selling companies providing world class health and wellness products, has been ranked 30 among the top 100 global direct selling com...

Britain's Labour turns page on socialism with Starmer as new leader

Keir Starmer was elected as the leader of Britains main opposition Labour Party on Saturday, pledging to bring an end to years of bitter infighting and to work with the government to contain the raging coronavirus pandemic. Starmer, a forme...

'Lift Sachin on my shoulders made the night more memorable': Yusuf Pathan

Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan on Saturday recalled his 2011 World Cup-winning memories and said that lifting legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on shoulders after the win made the event more memorable. In 2011 on April 02, India defeated ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020