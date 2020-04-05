Left Menu
PM insulted people of Hyderabad, Aurangabad by excluding AIMIM in April 8 meet, says Owaisi

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has insulted the people of Hyderabad and Aurangabad by not allowing AIMIM representative to be a part of the April 8 meeting.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 05-04-2020 03:46 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 03:46 IST
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has insulted the people of Hyderabad and Aurangabad by not allowing AIMIM representative to be a part of the April 8 meeting. Questioning whether the people of Hyderabad are lesser humans because they voted for AIMIM, Owaisi tweeted, "@PMOIndia this is tauheen of the proud people of Aurangabad & Hyderabad. Are they lesser humans because they chose @aimim_national? Please explain why they're not worthy of your kind attention? As MPs, it's our job to represent to you the economic & humanitarian misery of our people."

Emphasizing that he needed to be a part of the video interaction with Prime Minister to discuss his ideas on fighting the pandemic, Owaisi said, "People of Hyderabad & Aurangabad elected me and @imtiaz_jaleel so that we'll raise their issues. Now, we're being denied an audience with His Highness. Hyderabad has 93 active COVID-19 cases, I want to put forth our ideas on how we can fight this pandemic & identify areas where we're lacking." With the country battling coronavirus threat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with floor leaders of various political parties on April 8 through video conferencing and discuss ways to strengthen the fight against the disease.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with floor leaders of political parties (who have more than five MPs in Parliament) through video conferencing on April 8 at 11 am," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said in a release. AIMIM has two MPS which is less than the number of MPs a party required to attend the meeting with the Prime Minister.

The country is in lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The 21-day lockdown was announced by the Prime Minister on March 24. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

