Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cabinet decision to suspend MPLADS funds appears to be ill-advised: RJD MP

RJD MP Manoj Jha has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the cabinet's decision to suspend the MPLAD funds for a period of two years appears to be an "ill-advised" decision.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2020 00:20 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 00:20 IST
Cabinet decision to suspend MPLADS funds appears to be ill-advised: RJD MP
Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

RJD MP Manoj Jha has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the cabinet's decision to suspend the MPLAD funds for a period of two years appears to be an "ill-advised" decision. "Of the decision taken in the Cabinet meeting today the decision to cut salaries and perks of the members of the parliament and divert these to the consolidated Fund of India is most welcome and this at least we could do in difficult times. However, I submit before you that the Cabinet decision to also suspend the MPLADS funds altogether for a period of two years appears to be ill-advised," Jha said in the letter to the Prime Minister.

He further wrote, "The public officials who may have put up the proposal for this need to be informed that MPLADS funds are not allowances given to members of parliament for their personal use, but are meant for Local Area Development schemes. Diversions of these funds to the Consolidated Fund of India would only centralise the administration of these funds which will only decrease the efficiency of their disbursal." He requested to revisit this decision taken in the cabinet with respect to MPLADS. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

Mexico registers 2,143 coronavirus cases, 94 deaths

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

UK PM Johnson moved to intensive care as COVID-19 symptoms worsen

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to intensive care on Monday after his coronavirus symptoms worsened and he has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputize, Downing Street said.Johnson was admitted to hospital on Sunday n...

UK PM Johnson moved to intensive care as COVID-19 symptoms worsen

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to an intensive care unit on Monday after his coronavirus symptoms worsened, but his Downing Street office said he was still conscious.Britain has no formal succession plan should the prime min...

UK companies team up to tackle coronavirus

British pharmaceutical group GlaxoSmithKline has teamed up with US peer Vir Biotechnology to find antibodies to help fight COVID-19 and likely future outbreaks, the pair announced Monday. It comes as UK defence engineering group Babcock sai...

Soccer-Former Atletico coach Antic dies aged 71

Former Serbia and Atletico Madrid coach Radomir Antic has died aged 71, the Spanish side said on Monday. Today is a sad day for the Atletico Madrid family as we mourn the death of our former coach Radomir Antic who died today aged 71, said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020