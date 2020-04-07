Trump wishes 'friend' Johnson well, says US 'praying for his recovery'PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-04-2020 03:58 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 03:58 IST
US President Donald Trump on Monday sent his best wishes to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, saying Americans were praying for him after he was admitted to intensive care with worsening COVID-19 symptoms
"I also want to send best wishes to a very good friend of mine and a friend to our nation, Prime Minister Boris Johnson," Trump said at a press conference
"We're very saddened to hear he was taken into intensive care this afternoon, a little while ago. Americans are all praying for his recovery." Trump said that Washington had offered to provide medical assistance if needed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- Donald Trump
- British
- Washington
ALSO READ
British PM Boris Johnson self-isolates after testing positive for coronavirus
Boris Johnson may have contracted COVID-19 by shaking hands with positive patients
British PM Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus
British PM Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus
UK just weeks behind Italy in coronavirus outbreak, warns Boris Johnson