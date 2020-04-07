Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO 'very China centric': Trump

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2020 00:02 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 23:48 IST
WHO 'very China centric': Trump
US President Donald Trump Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday accused the WHO of being "China centric" and said the world health body issued "faulty" recommendations at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic. "The WHO really blew it. For some reason, funded largely by the United States, yet very China centric," Trump said in a tweet, amidst allegations that the World Health Organisation has not been transparent on the issue of coronavirus and gave credence to the Chinese point of view. There is a growing demand in the US to review its funding to the WHO.

"We will be giving that a good look. Fortunately, I rejected their advice on keeping our borders open to China early on. Why did they give us such a faulty recommendation?" Trump said. On Tuesday, nearly two dozen US lawmakers introduced a resolution calling on Congress to withhold funding of the WHO until Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus resigns and an international commission investigates the organization's role in covering up the Chinese Communist Party's failed COVID-19 response.

"The WHO helped the Chinese Communist Party hide the threat of COVID-19 from the world and now more than 10,000 Americans are dead, a number that is expected to rise dramatically in the coming weeks," said Congressman Guy Reschenthaler. "The United States is the largest contributor to WHO. It is not right that Americans' hard-earned tax dollars are being used to propagate China's lies and hide information that could have saved lives. This bill will hold the WHO accountable for their negligence and deceit," he said.

Alleging that China covered up evidence of human-to-human transmission as early as December 2019, the resolution said despite the virus has spread to multiple countries by January 22, the WHO failed to declare a "public health emergency of international concern" until January 30. These actions to delay and mislead had severe consequences for the world: a recent University of Southampton study suggests the number of coronavirus cases could have been reduced by 95 per cent had China moved to contain the virus three weeks sooner, it alleged. The US contributions make up 22 per cent of the WHO's assessed funds from member nations. In addition to the assessed funds, the US also provides voluntary funds through congressionally appropriated global health programs and humanitarian accounts.

"Instead of working to save lives around the world, the WHO stood by and downplayed the severity of the virus so as not to offend Chinese officials," Reschenthaler said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Seven COVID-19 hotspots identified in Bengal: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said the government has identified seven COVID-19 hotspots in the state and is chalking out a plan to restrict the virus within those areas. The chief minister said flower growers and bi...

Priest takes 'drive-in' confessions as coronavirus spreads in Poland

A priest in Poland has started taking confession from the faithful in the parking lot of his church in the Polish capital Warsaw, as the coronavirus pandemic disrupts one of the most hallowed rituals for Roman Catholics in the run up to Eas...

Largest supermoon of 2020 rises on a world battling COVID-19

The largest, brightest supermoon of 2020 rose in the night sky on Tuesday over hushed cities, stilled factories and countries in lockdown due to the novel coronavirus that has killed tens of thousands worldwide. If the moon is within 10 of ...

Taiwan tells agencies not to use Zoom on security grounds

Taiwans cabinet has told government agencies to stop using Zoom Video Communications Incs conferencing app, the latest blow to the company as it battles criticism of its booming platform over privacy and security. Zooms daily users balloone...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020