COVID-19: Haryana CM holds all-party meet; MLAs to contribute 30 pc of salary for one year

Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar on Wednesday held an all-party meeting to discuss the COVID-situation in the state with political leaders who assured him of all possible support and cooperation in the fight against the pandemic. In the meeting held through videoconferencing, Khattar apprised the participants of steps being taken by the government to check the spread of novel coronavirus.

Haryana has so far reported 153 COVID-19 cases with two deaths. All the party leaders assured of their support in every decision and effort made by the state government, an official statement said.

The parties also agreed that their MLAs would make a contribution of at least 30 per cent of their monthly salary for one year while political parties and former MLAs will contribute according to their capacity, towards the Haryana COVID Relief Fund. A separate statement issued by former Haryana chief minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the opposition assured the government of all possible support and cooperation in the fight against COVID-19.

In the meeting, Hooda said he raised issues concerning farmers, government employees and doctors and paramedical staff. He highlighted the concerns of the farmers and requested that the government should ensure that every grain produced by the farmer is purchased by the government.

“It is possible that many farmers are not able to register their wheat and mustard crop on government portal 'Meri Fasal mera Byora' due to the lockdown. These are not normal circumstances and hence, in such a situation, the government must also buy the crops of those who are not able to register themselves,” Hooda urged the chief minister. The chief minister assured the Leader of the Opposition that the entire crop of farmers will be procured.

At the meeting, Hooda praised the work of doctors, nurses, medical staff, police, sanitation workers and all government staff on duty. He thanked all the “Corona Warriors” for saving lives by putting their lives at risk. Khattar appealed to the leaders of all the political parties that in order to deal with the pandemic in this hour of crisis, workers of all parties should rise above political differences and join hands to combat COVID-19.

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, JJP leader and coalition partner of BJP, Health Minister Anil Vij, Independent MLA and Power Minister, Ranjit Singh Chautala, Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja, INLD MLA Abhay Singh Chautala, MLA Haryana Lok Hit Party, Gopal Kanda also expressed their views and assured their support to the government at every step of the way in this hour of crisis. Khattar said that due to lockdown there was a decrease of about Rs 2,300 crore in the state revenue during the month of March and a decrease of Rs 4,000 crore was projected in the month of April.

Later, in a televised address to the people of the state, Khattar urged religious leaders to work collectively to deal with the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state and said they should also appeal to the people to follow the “mantra of 3-S, that is, Stay at Home, Social distancing and Sanitation” in order to prevent the spread of the fatal disease. He also said the state government has placed order for 5 crore news masks.

Khattar said that through videoconferencing he interacted with 300 religious leaders including those from Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian, Jain communities from all 22 districts of the state. The chief minister said in view of the upcoming festivals and auspicious days, people should refrain from any kind of gatherings and celebrate these occasions at their homes with their family members.

