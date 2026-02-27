Women Scientists Key to Viksit Bharat: Dr Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, Dr. Jitendra Singh, on Wednesday declared that women in science are not merely participants but powerful “catalysts” in India’s march towards Viksit Bharat, asserting that inclusive scientific growth is central to national development.

Addressing the National Science Day Celebration–2026 at the INSA Auditorium in New Delhi, the Minister underscored that India’s innovation momentum depends on expanding opportunities for women across research, leadership and emerging technology sectors.

“Scientific growth and national development are inseparable,” he said, speaking on the theme “Women in Science: Catalyzing Viksit Bharat.”

Women at the Core of India’s Science Push

Dr. Singh highlighted the increasing presence of women in research institutions, innovation-driven industries and decision-making roles, noting that policy frameworks must go beyond representation to enable sustained participation.

He stressed that India’s scientific ecosystem must nurture talent across gender and geography, ensuring that women scientists from diverse backgrounds are supported through mentoring, funding access and institutional backing.

The Minister pointed out that science policy has evolved to focus on enabling ecosystems rather than isolated achievements — a shift aimed at ensuring research translates into real-world impact.

From Policy to Practice: New Initiatives Launched

The National Science Day programme witnessed the launch and release of several major initiatives designed to strengthen India’s scientific capacity:

Hydrogen Valley Innovation Cluster

ANRF–Venture Centre Outreach Initiative

Mission Innovation India Report

Book release: Indigenous Architecture of Northeast India

Technology transfer of DST-supported Copper-Doped Nano Titania (Cu–TiO₂) Coating

The hydrogen cluster and ANRF outreach initiative are expected to deepen industry-academia collaboration and strengthen research-to-market pathways.

Translating Lab Research into Societal Impact

A key highlight of the event was the formal transfer of Copper-Doped Nano Titania (Cu–TiO₂) coating technology to M/s Rebuild Technologies Services Pvt. Ltd.

The advanced coating solution, embedded in a Paraloid B-72 matrix, has demonstrated:

Enhanced hydrophobicity

High UV resistance

Aesthetic compatibility with marble, sandstone and granite

Long-term durability under prolonged UV exposure

The innovation offers a scientific breakthrough in preserving heritage stone monuments, signalling a strong push toward translating laboratory research into tangible societal applications.

Dr. Singh said such technology transfers represent a broader shift toward mission-driven science with measurable outcomes.

‘Engage with Science’ Programme for Young Minds

Another major announcement was the launch of the “Engage with Science” Programme by the National Council for Science & Technology Communication (NCSTC), under the Department of Science and Technology (DST).

The initiative will offer immersive one-week residential exposure to students of Classes 8 and 9 across 16 autonomous DST institutions.

The programme spans seven thematic areas:

Materials Science

Biological Sciences

Astronomy

Medical Technology

Indigenous Knowledge Systems

Earth Sciences

Emerging interdisciplinary domains

Dr. Singh emphasized that early exposure — particularly for girls — would create a multiplier effect, aligning India’s demographic dividend with its scientific ambitions.

“Empowering young students, especially girls, through structured exposure to laboratories will shape the next generation of innovators,” he said.

Strengthening the Research Ecosystem

In his welcome address, DST Secretary Prof. Abhay Karandikar highlighted efforts to build a robust and inclusive research ecosystem, stressing innovation clusters and translational research as key pillars.

Dr. Rajesh Gokhale, Secretary of the Department of Biotechnology, underscored the need to integrate biotechnology solutions with national missions in healthcare, agriculture and sustainable development.

Both leaders emphasized interdisciplinary collaboration and stronger institutional linkages to accelerate innovation outcomes.

Science with a Social Mandate

Reiterating his central message, Dr. Jitendra Singh said India’s scientific advancement must be measured not only by global rankings but by its ability to deliver solutions to its people.

He described National Science Day as a reaffirmation of India’s scientific resolve — not a symbolic commemoration.

“The initiatives launched today reflect our commitment to empowering women scientists, strengthening indigenous innovation, preserving cultural heritage through science, and nurturing future researchers in alignment with the vision of Viksit Bharat,” he said.

As India accelerates its push toward becoming a developed nation, the Minister’s message was clear: inclusive science, translational innovation and women-led participation will define the next chapter of India’s growth story.