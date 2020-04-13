Left Menu
Development News Edition

Researchers investigate origin of water on Earth

Results from a deep investigation led by a team of researchers have recently demonstrated that the water we are enjoying on the Earth has been there since its formation.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-04-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 18:20 IST
Researchers investigate origin of water on Earth
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Results from a deep investigation led by a team of researchers have recently demonstrated that the water we are enjoying on the Earth has been there since its formation. Water is no doubt one of the essentials to sustain life, and hence the question of the origin of water on Earth is primordial. A major challenge faced while investigating this question is that Earth has lost all the traces of its formation since it is an active planet.

A team of numerical modellers and geochemists led by Cedric Gillmann - Universite libre de Bruxelles, ULB, funded by the EoS project ET-HoME - has decided to look far beyond Earth -- up to Venus -- to investigate the origin of terrestrial water. While Earth and Venus could be considered as twin sisters, their respective geological and climatic evolutions diverged dramatically in the past, leading to Venus' present-day 92 bar atmosphere heated by an infernal greenhouse up to 470°C, opposed to the mild conditions and only 1 bar pressure at the surface of Earth.

In comparison to Earth, Venus' volcanic activity and outgassing are reduced because it has no plate tectonics, but has a stagnant lid instead. The evolution of the atmosphere of Venus is much easier to understand and model over geological times. Also, because of their proximity, the Earth and Venus should have received the same type of material during their history. All these aspects combine to make Venus a perfect place to study the primitive evolution of terrestrial planets.

Using numerical simulations of impacts of different types of asteroids containing various amounts of water, the team has discovered that water-rich asteroids colliding with Venus and releasing their water as vapour cannot explain the composition of Venus's atmosphere as we measure it today. It means that the asteroidal material that came to Venus, and thus to Earth, after the giant impact must have been dry, therefore preventing the replenishment of the Earth in water.

Because water can obviously be found on our planet today, it means that the water we are now enjoying on Earth has been there since its formation, likely buried deep in the Earth so it could survive the giant impact. This idea has very deep implications in terms of habitability of ancient Earth, Venus, and Mars, as it suggests that planets likely formed with their near-full budget in water, and slowly lost it with time.

Because Mars is much smaller, it likely lost all its water while life developed on Earth. For Venus, those results shine a complimentary light on recent work advocating that water oceans existed at the surface of the planet and help constrain the maximum amount of water that can be expected on Venus. They will also help prepare the next generation of space missions to Venus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality post-COVID 19: Adapting quickly to better serve customers for revival

Hotels being used as quarantine centers is positively impacting consumer sentiment regarding the sectors ability to handle the pandemic....

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall Street set to dip as focus turns to earnings

Wall Street was set to open lower on Monday after a strong rally last week, with investors bracing for an expected slide in quarterly earnings and signs of the lingering impact of the coronavirus outbreak on Corporate America.The SP 500 end...

Health News Roundup: Iran's coronavirus death toll rises to 4,585; To Belgrade and beyond: Beijing exports China model of virus management and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Irans coronavirus death toll rises to 4,585 health officialIrans death toll from the new coronavirus has risen to 4,585, with 111 deaths overnight, a health ministry official tweeted on M...

US Domestic News Roundup: A U.S. tribe’s uphill battle against climate change; Six killed as severe storms, tornadoes rip through U.S. South and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.Pregnant American reunited with husband after UAE coronavirus quarantineHannah OReilly, who is six months pregnant, has been reunited with her husband in the United Arab Emirates aft...

U.S. Democrats push Republicans for funding for coronavirus testing

The two top Democrats in the U.S. Congress called on Republicans on Monday to work toward new bipartisan coronavirus legislation, citing a lack of funding for the national testing needed to begin to reopen the U.S. economy. The call from De...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020