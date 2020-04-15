Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: C'garh to start 'pool testing' to cover more ground

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 15-04-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 16:49 IST
COVID-19: C'garh to start 'pool testing' to cover more ground
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Chhattisgarh government has decided to adopt the "pool testing" technique to expedite the process of COVID-19 testing and cover more ground, a health official said on Wednesday. As many as 33 persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Chhattisgarh, of which 13 have recovered from the infection.

Taking to Twitter, state Health Minister T S Singh Deo said, "In order to effectively use the extended lockdown period, I have initiated measures to start pool testing, in at least one of our labs, at the earliest. This would help us in increasing Covid-19 testing by manifolds." Scientists from the state have sought detailed technical guidelines from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to undertake "pool testing" for COVID-19, secretary of the health department Niharika Barik Singh said. "Under the pool testing method, generally (swab) samples from the least affected areas are pooled together and tested. If the result of a collection of samples comes out negative, then all samples in that group are considered negative," she said.

However, if the result of the collection was found to be positive, then each sample from the group is tested individually to confirm which one was positive for the virus, Singh said. "Our scientists have sought detailed technical guidelines from the ICMR and as soon as it reverts, we will start the process in a day or two," she added.

The method will not only reduce the number of kits used for testing, but it will also help the authorities to cover more ground in a short span of time, she said. According to health officials, of the 4,821 samples tested in the state so far, only 33 were found to be positive, while 4,319 came out negative and reports of 469 were awaited.

Moreover, of the 33 COVID-19 patients, 13 were cured following treatment, they said. At present, samples are being tested at AIIMS Raipur, Pt Jawahar Lal Nehru Memorial Medical College in Raipur and Jagdalpur Medical College in Bastar.

As many as 75,837 people, most of them with history of travel abroad or to affected states, were under home quarantine, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Amazon to suspend activity in French warehouses until April 20-document

Amazon will suspend all activity in its French warehouses from April 16 until April 20 at least, according to an internal document sent to unions on Wednesday. The company is forced to suspend all production activities in all of its distrib...

Goldman Sachs reports 49% drop in 1Q profits to $1.1 bn

Goldman Sachs reported a steep drop in first-quarter profits Wednesday as it set aside funds for bad loans due to coronavirus shutdowns, even as upheaval in markets boosted its trading businessThe investment banking giant reported profits o...

Lockdown: Woman alleges she was stopped by police despite showing her ration card, supplies

When she heard about the extension of the lockdown on Tuesday, Rabina Khatoon set out to get free ration from a fair price shop, but she could only reach home late Tuesday night as, she alleged, police stopped her despite showing them her r...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday. 517 p.m.Railways to refund Rs 660 crore for cancellation of over 39 lakh ticket bookings. 516 p.m.Six Indian companies working on COVI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020