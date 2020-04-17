Left Menu
Development News Edition

Scientists try 'cloud brightening' to protect Great Barrier Reef

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 17-04-2020 16:12 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 15:52 IST
Scientists try 'cloud brightening' to protect Great Barrier Reef
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

An ambitious "cloud brightening" experiment has been carried out over Australia's Great Barrier Reef in an early-stage trial that scientists hope could become a futuristic way to protect coral from global warming. In an attempt to cool waters around the reef by making clouds reflect more sunlight, researchers said they used a boat-mounted fan similar to a snow cannon to shoot salt crystals into the air.

Results from the trial were "really, really encouraging", the project's lead scientist Daniel Harrison from Southern Cross University said on Friday. "All the research is theoretical... so this an absolute world first to go out and actually try and take seawater and turn it into these cloud condensation nuclei," he told AFP.

Harrison stressed that despite the success of the experiment, at least four years of further research would be needed to prove the theory. Warmer seas caused by climate change have damaged the health of the Great Barrier Reef, the world's largest coral system.

The experiment was carried out by the university and the Sydney Institute of Marine Science late last month, just before a comprehensive scientific survey found that the reef had suffered its most widespread coral bleaching on record. Bleaching occurs when healthy corals become stressed by changes in ocean temperatures causing them to expel algae, which drains them of their vibrant colors.

It was the third mass bleaching event in the past five years, raising fears that much of the reef's coral could be permanently damaged. To have a significant impact on the reef, a full-scale experiment would need to be 10 times larger, involving the use of several big barge-mounted turbines, Harrison said.

But, he added, "If it works as well as we hope then maybe we could reduce the bleaching stress by about 70 percent... potentially nearly all of the mortality." He also said the effectiveness of the cloud-brightening technique would drop significantly as the ocean warms further. That means the process would be similar to putting the reef on life-support while the underlying challenge of climate change was addressed.

"If we keep going on business-as-usual-type emission scenarios, then at most this technology can just buy a couple of extra decades before we see the complete loss of the reef," he warned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Combating COVID-19: Odisha to conduct 5,000 tests in Bhubaneswar

Odisha government would be conducting 5,000 tests during the next seven days in Bhubaneswar, which has become a hotspot in the State with 46 coronavirus cases till now. Odisha to conduct 5,000 tests during the next seven days in Bhubaneswar...

Lockdown diaries: long jumper Sreeshankar says it's a painful wait for Olympic qualification

Confused and anxious about what the future might hold, national record-holding long jumper Murali Sreeshankar says he is enduring a painful wait to get another shot at Olympic qualification after the COVID-19 pandemic threw his plans haywir...

Refugees protest under coronavirus lockdown in Rwanda

Rwandas coronavirus lockdown has led to a protest by refugees and migrants who were relocated to the country last year from crowded detention camps in Libya, witnesses said. They gathered in their camp on Wednesday to organize a demonstrati...

COVID-19: Pak says plan underway to bring back 43,000 Pakistanis from different countries

Pakistan on Friday said a comprehensive and phased repatriation plan was underway to bring back approximately 43,000 Pakistanis stuck in different countries due to the coronavirus pandemic. Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said ap...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020