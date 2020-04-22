Left Menu
Development News Edition

Artificial Intelligence to make dentists' work easier

Researchers have developed a new model that accurately and automatically shows the exact location of mandibular canals. The model is based on training and using deep neural networks.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-04-2020 15:43 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 15:43 IST
Artificial Intelligence to make dentists' work easier
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Researchers have developed a new model that accurately and automatically shows the exact location of mandibular canals. The model is based on training and using deep neural networks. The researchers trained the model by using a dataset consisting of 3D cone-beam CT (CBCT) scans. The research results were published in the prestigious publication series -- Scientific Reports.

In order to plan a dental implant operation and the implant size and position, dentists need to know the exact location of the mandibular canal, a canal located in both sides of the lower jaw that contains the alveolar nerve. The lower jaw is an anatomically complex structure and medical experts use x-ray and computer tomography (CT) models to detect and diagnose such structures.

Typically, dentists and radiologists define the location of the mandibular canals manually from the x-ray or CT scans, which makes the task laborious and time-consuming. That is why an automatised way to do this could make their work and placement of dental implants much easier. The model developed by the researchers at the Finnish Center for Artificial Intelligence FCAI, Tampere University Hospital, Planmeca and the Alan Turing Institute, is based on a fully convolutional architecture, which makes it as fast and data-efficient as possible.

Based on the research results, this type of deep learning model can localise the mandibular canals highly accurately. It surpasses the statistical shape models, which have thus far been the best, automatised method to localise the mandibular canals. In simple cases when the patient does not have any special conditions, such as osteoporosis, the model is as accurate as a human specialist. Most patients that visit a dentist fall into this category. "In more complex cases, one may need to adjust the estimate, so we are not yet talking about a fully stand-alone system," says Joel Jaskari, Doctoral Candidate and the first author of the research paper.

Using Artificial Intelligence (AI) has another clear advantage, namely, the fact that the machine performs the job equally fast and accurately every time. "The aim of this research work is not, however, to replace radiologists but to make their job faster and more efficient so that they will have time to focus on the most complex cases," adds Prof Kimmo Kaski. Planmeca, a Finnish company developing, manufacturing and marketing dental equipment, 2D and 3D imaging equipment and software, collaborates with FCAI. The company is currently integrating the presented model into its dedicated software, to be used with Planmeca 3D tomography equipment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Nations ease some virus restrictions yet public still wary

Small shops reopened on Wednesday in Berlin as a few nations began easing coronavirus restrictions to restart their economies, but trepidation expressed by some workers and customers indicated a return to normality is still a long way off. ...

J-K police chief expresses concern about Pak using COVID-19 patients as weapon against India

Jammu and Kashmir police chief on Wednesday expressed concern over reports of Pakistan planning to send in coronavirus positive persons to infect people in the Union Territory with the deadly virus. What we have heard is that till now, Paki...

'Fingers crossed it'll work': Britain's Zoom parliament begins

British lawmakers will upend 700 years of history on Wednesday when they question ministers by video link - an unprecedented and largely untested hybrid parliament arrangement forced by the coronavirus outbreak. As Britain endures its fifth...

Warner Bros to release 'Scoob!' straight to on-demand in May

Warner Bros Studio is sending its upcoming animated film Scoob straight to premium on-demand as opposed to waiting for a theatrical release once the coronavirus threat subsides. Based on Hanna-Barbera Productions Scooby-Doo franchise, the m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020