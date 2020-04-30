Left Menu
Development News Edition

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2020 18:56 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 18:26 IST
Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more
Representative Image

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million

One of the world's largest lunar meteorites goes on private sale at Christie's on Thursday, valued at 2 million pounds ($2.49 million). The moon rock, weighing over 13.5 kg, was probably struck off the surface of the moon by a collision with an asteroid or comet and then showered down on the Sahara desert.

Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline

Germans must persevere with social distancing or risk exponential growth in the number of coronavirus cases, four leading science institutes said on Wednesday. Germany began easing its lockdown last week when some shops were allowed to open provided they practiced strict social distancing, but Chancellor Angela Merkel and government advisers are worried about the coronavirus infection rate rising.

'River monster': Huge African dinosaur Spinosaurus thrived in the water

The huge African predator ​Spinosaurus spent much of its life in the water, propelled by a paddle-like tail while hunting large fish - a "river monster," according to scientists, that showed that some dinosaurs invaded the aquatic realm. Scientists on Wednesday announced the discovery of fossil bones from the tail of ​Spinosaurus in southeastern Morocco that provided a deeper understanding of the appearance, lifestyle, and capabilities of the longest meat-eating dinosaur on record.

Swiss researchers see sewage as early warning sign for COVID flares

Researchers in Switzerland have been able to detect the new coronavirus at even low concentrations in wastewater, offering a potential early warning system for flareups in infections as countries emerge from emergency lockdowns. Should the system work, sewage samples could let public health officials see a resurgence of COVID-19 infections earlier than with diagnostic tests, perhaps by around a week, the scientists said on Thursday.

Madagascar's prehistoric 'crazy beast' sheds light on mammalian evolution

A prehistoric opossum-sized critter dubbed the "crazy beast" that inhabited Madagascar at the end of the age of dinosaurs is providing scientists insight into early mammalian evolution even as they scratch their heads over its bewildering anatomy. Researchers on Wednesday described an exquisitely preserved fossil of the plant-eating mammal named Adalatherium hui, which lived 66 million years ago during the Cretaceous Period and superficially resembled a badger with its long torso and stubby tail.

Twitter opens up data for researchers to study COVID-19 tweets

Twitter Inc will grant researchers and software developers access to a real-time data stream of tens of millions of daily public tweets about COVID-19, which they can use to study the spread of the disease or track misinformation, the company said in a blog post on Wednesday. Twitter said that this access could also be used by approved applicants working on crisis management, emergency response, or communication within communities, as well as those developing machine learning and data tools to help the scientific community understand COVID-19.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Crash Landing on You Season 2 likely to get official release date in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Reliance posts 37 pc drop in Q4 profit, announces Rs 53,125 cr rights issue

Oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries on Thursday posted its biggest drop in quarterly net profit, even as it announced Indias largest rights issue and said the Saudi Aramco deal was on track and more strategic investors have evin...

Follow-up patients can now book advance appointments for teleconsultations, says AIIMS

All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS on Thursday announced that follow-up patients of the hospital can now book advance appointments for teleconsultations by calling the number 9115444155. The follow-up patients of AIIMS, New Delhi...

As Sweden goes it alone, a COVID-19 survivor and trucking boss balances risk

Per Arne Fredin has been at the sharp end of Swedens policy to buck the norm and avoid a COVID-19 lockdown - a decision that has been hailed as both visionary and irresponsible by public figures around the world. As a 70-year-old with a hea...

Iconic footballer, all-round cricketer: Tributes pour in for Chuni Goswami

From Sunil Gavaskar to Sunil Chettri, cricket and football stood united in grief, mourning the loss of Subimal Chuni Goswami, a colossus in Indian sports who died after suffering a cardiac arrest in Kolkata on Thursday. Indias footballers a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020