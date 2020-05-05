Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Science News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2020 10:29 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 10:29 IST
Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. How do koalas drink? Not the way you might think

Scientists have solved a lingering mystery about koala behavior - how these tree-dwelling marsupials native to Australia consume enough water to live. A new study describes koala drinking behavior in the wild for the first time, finding that they lick water running down the smooth surface of tree trunks during rainfall - a phenomenon called "stemflow" - and do not rely merely on the water content of the leaves that make up their diet. Neutralizing antibody; new virus details to aid vaccine research

The following is a brief roundup of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Antibody that "neutralizes" the novel coronavirus Australia to pour $190 million into hydrogen projects

The Australian government on Monday set aside A$300 million ($191 million) to jumpstart hydrogen projects with the help of low-cost financing as the country aims to build the industry by 2030, the country's energy minister said on Monday. The hydrogen push marks one of the few areas where the conservative government's ambitions align with renewable energy advocates, who fear the government's support of coal and gas is thwarting efforts to cut carbon emissions.

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

'Riveting' coverage of Alaska policing wins Pulitzer Prize

The Anchorage Daily News and ProPublica won the Pulitzer Prize in public service on Monday for illuminating public safety gaps in Alaska, revealing that a third of villages had no police protection. The riveting series spurred legislative c...

Lynch: Contract talks with Seahawks ongoing

Marshawn Lynch, who came out of retirement to rejoin the Seattle Seahawks late last season, might not be done playing. The 34-year-old free agent running back told ESPNs Scott Van Pelt on Monday that his agent is engaged in discussions with...

Robert Rodriguez confirms directing 'The Mandalorian'

Filmmaker Robert Rodriguez has come aboard the season two of hit Disney Plus series, The Mandalorian, as one of the directors. The 51-year-old director made the announcement on Twitter where he shared a photo of himself with Baby Yoda.I am ...

‘Recently recovered COVID-19 patients produce virus-specific antibodies’

Most newly discharged patients who recently recovered from COVID-19 produce varying virus-specific antibodies and T cells, according to a study that has implications for designing an effective vaccine against the deadly disease. Fourteen pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020