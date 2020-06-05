Left Menu
COVID-19 collaboration announced during India-Australia Leaders’ Virtual Summit

The research proposals are expected to focus on antiviral coatings, other preventive technologies, data analytics, modelling, AI applications, and screening and diagnostic testing as priority areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 16:14 IST
The objective of the grant opportunity is to fund short collaborative research projects with tangible outcomes focused on responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and the Prime Minister of Australia, Scott Morrison MP, jointly announced a Special COVID-19 Collaboration in 2020 during an India-Australia Leaders' Virtual Summit on 04 June 2020.

Accordingly, Department of Science & Technology (DST), Ministry of Science & Technology, GOI and Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources (DISER), Australia have invited joint research projects on COVID-19 from interested scientists and researchers under the Australia-India Strategic Research Fund (AISRF), a platform for bilateral collaboration in science, jointly managed and funded by the governments of India and Australia.

The research proposals are expected to focus on antiviral coatings, other preventive technologies, data analytics, modelling, AI applications, and screening and diagnostic testing as priority areas. The project duration would be for 12 months with a maximum extension of 6 months.

The objective of the grant opportunity is to fund short collaborative research projects with tangible outcomes focused on responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. The intended outcomes of the grant opportunity are to bring together leading research institutions and industry in both Australia and India currently working on areas relevant to COVID-19 such as vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics, and projects of a mutually beneficial nature whose outcomes contribute to the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The details are available on onlinedst.gov.in. The last date for submission of online application is 2nd July 2020.

(With Inputs from PIB)

