2.3 magnitude earthquake hits Haryana

An earthquake of magnitude 2.3 on the Richter scale, hit 15 km east-southeast of Rohtak, Haryana on Friday morning.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 2.3, Occurred on 19-06-2020, 05:37:40 IST, Latitude: 28.84 and Longitude: 76.75, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 15km ESE of Rohtak, Haryana," National Centre for Seismology stated.

Further, details are awaited. (ANI)