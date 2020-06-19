2.3 magnitude earthquake hits Haryana
An earthquake of magnitude 2.3 on the Richter scale, hit 15 km east-southeast of Rohtak, Haryana on Friday morning.ANI | Rohtak (Haryana) | Updated: 19-06-2020 06:38 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 06:38 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 2.3 on the Richter scale, hit 15 km east-southeast of Rohtak, Haryana on Friday morning.
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 2.3, Occurred on 19-06-2020, 05:37:40 IST, Latitude: 28.84 and Longitude: 76.75, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 15km ESE of Rohtak, Haryana," National Centre for Seismology stated.
Further, details are awaited. (ANI)