Left Menu
Development News Edition

Locust menace in several UP districts

Another swarm was spotted in Shankargarh block of Allahabad and 60-70 per cent of them were killed, the agriculture department said in a statement. In Chitrakoot district, three swarms of locusts were spotted on Thursday.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 27-06-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 18:18 IST
Locust menace in several UP districts
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Swarms of locusts have invaded several districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Deoria, in the past 48 hours and attacked trees and crops, officials said Saturday, adding authorities were taking steps to either chase them away or kill them. The UP Agriculture Department said reports of locust attacks were received from Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Allahabad, Pratapgarh, Bhadohi, Azamgarh, and Ambedkar Nagar on Friday. It said authorities of the neighboring districts Hamirpur, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Mirzapur, Sultanpur, Mau, and Ballia have been asked to remain alert.

Deoria District Magistrate Amit Kishor said a swarm spotted in the district has moved to Kushinagar. On Thursday, a swarm had attacked the Shahganj area of Jaunpur district, where 50 percent of them were killed. Another swarm was spotted in Shankargarh block of Allahabad and 60-70 percent of them were killed, the agriculture department said in a statement.

In Chitrakoot district, three swarms of locusts were spotted on Thursday. "In a joint operation by Agriculture Department, Fire Department and Central team, 50 percent locusts were killed," the statement said.

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

KVIC distributes electric Potter wheels to 80 families in Varanasi

Khadi and Village Industries Commission on Saturday distributed electric potter wheels to 80 families of four villages in Varanasi, with an aim to create local jobs for distressed migrant workers. KVIC said the potters community in Prime Mi...

Golf-Day cleared to play as single on Saturday after negative COVID-19 test

Former world number one Jason Day has been cleared to play the third round of the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut as a single after returning a negative COVID-19 test on Saturday, the PGA Tour has confirmed.The PGA Tour said...

Vicky Kaushal shares new look as Sam Manekshaw on his death anniversary

Paying a heartfelt tribute to Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, actor Vicky Kaushal on Saturday shared a monochromatic picture posing as the decorated soldier on his 12th death anniversary. Vicky, who will be seen essaying the role of Field Mars...

With 607 new COVID-19 positive cases, UP's tally reaches 6,684

In the last 24 hours, 607 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Uttar Pradesh, currently there are 6,684 active cases, said Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary Health Amit Mohan Prasad. 14,215 patients have been discharged so far ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020