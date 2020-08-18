Left Menu
Development News Edition

FROM THE FIELD: Protection among the mangroves

The rehabilitation and replanting of mangrove forests in Cuba’s coastal regions is helping to protect the lives of people living on the Caribbean island, and reduce the effects of climate change, thanks to a UN Development Programme project.

UN News | Updated: 18-08-2020 07:50 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 01:59 IST
FROM THE FIELD: Protection among the mangroves
In Cuba, the loss and damage over several decades to mangroves, which are typically found on 70 per cent of its coasts, have made coastal communities increasingly vulnerable. Image Credit: ANI

Mangroves not only provide a habitat for fish and other sea life that local communities eat, but also reduce the effects of rising tides and extreme weather that will become more intense with climate change.

In Cuba, the loss and damage over several decades to mangroves, which are typically found on 70 per cent of its coasts, have made coastal communities increasingly vulnerable.

Read more here about coastal communities are using mangroves as a cost-effective way to protect the land and their future; and to find out more about conservation efforts, see the International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem, celebrated annually on 26 July.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-'We the People': broad coalition of voices at U.S. Democratic convention

The Democratic Party presented a parade of passionate speakers making the case for electing Joe Biden president of the United States on Monday, the first day of a virtual convention to formally nominate him as the partys nominee to face Pre...

Oracle enters race to buy TikTok's U.S. operations - FT

Oracle Corp has held preliminary talks with TikToks Chinese owner, ByteDance, and was seriously considering buying the apps operations in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Monday...

Terrorist arrested by security forces in J-K's Shopian

A newly recruited terrorist has been arrested by security forces from Maldera area of Shopian District, informed Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday. The police is yet to disclose the identity of the terrorist. Further investigation into th...

Cano, Alonso hit 2 homers apiece as Mets crush Marlins

Robinson Cano slugged a pair of two-run homers and Pete Alonso added two solo blasts, leading the New York Mets to a 11-4 win over the host Miami Marlins on Monday night. Cano, who is hitting .412, went 3-for-4 with four RBIs. Alonso went 3...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020