Left Menu
Development News Edition

'I am praying': captain's texts tell of ordeal of capsized cattle ship

The last time Marielle June Chunanon heard from her partner Dante Addug aboard the storm-struck Gulf Livestock 1, he told her he was frightened, and praying for typhoon Maysak to pass. That message exchange between the Filipino couple was on Tuesday night, as a ferocious storm in the East China Sea battered the 130-metre (450-foot) ship, its 43 crew and nearly 6,000 cattle.

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 21:42 IST
'I am praying': captain's texts tell of ordeal of capsized cattle ship
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The last time Marielle June Chunanon heard from her partner Dante Addug aboard the storm-struck Gulf Livestock 1, he told her he was frightened, and praying for typhoon Maysak to pass.

That message exchange between the Filipino couple was on Tuesday night, as a ferocious storm in the East China Sea battered the 130-metre (450-foot) ship, its 43 crew and nearly 6,000 cattle. Addug, 34, the ship's captain, sent hours of instant messages to the mother of his four children, typing frantically, telling her the typhoon had intensified and water had caused the engine to fail.

"The typhoon is so strong up to now. Here I am praying for the typhoon to stop," Chunanon, 35, said by phone, recalling his message. The ship capsized en-route from New Zealand to China and the search is still on for 40 crew members, Addug among them.

Two Filipino crew have been rescued so far, one on Wednesday and another on Friday, found on a life-raft. An unidentified man pulled unconscious from the water on Friday later died. Chunanon learned the ship was missing from a Facebook post by the wife of a crewman.

"My body was trembling that time," she said. "Even if they lose internet connection, he finds a way to message me." "I'm getting nervous while the time is running out," she said.

Addug boarded the Gulf Livestock 1 in November 2019 and was due home next month to be reunited with his family and meet his 4-month-old son for the first time. "When I kept asking them to pray with me, they asked why, then they saw me crying," she said.

Chunanon said her eldest daughter, 6, saw her watching news about the ship and asked if her father was missing. "Last night she asked 'has daddy been saved?'"

'THEY'RE ALIVE SOMEWHERE' Liberty Seneres, wife of chief engineer, Aristotle Sabillena, said she received pictures of her husband's cabin with items strewn across the floor, shortly before losing contact.

She urged the coastguard not to give up. "I am praying he is still safe somewhere," she said. "I asked the lord to give me a sign."

"Keep searching for them. They're alive somewhere." Captain Addug had earlier sent messages to his partner complaining of a headache and dizziness from powerful waves.

He sent maps of the ship's location in relation to the typhoon. A few hours later, Chunanon saw his photos of the storm intensifying.

"I'm so worried, hopefully the typhoon will weaken," she wrote. "It is frightening," he replied.

Soon after, he returned to the ship's command, leaving his phone behind. Her last message went unanswered.

"Hello my love, I'll sleep now. How are you there? I hope and pray you are safe," she wrote.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Song Hye-Kyo shares how she coped during her difficult times

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

13 deaths, 1,570 fresh coronavirus cases in Rajasthan; total count 87,797

Thirteen more people died from coronavirus in Rajasthan on Friday as 1,570 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the infection numbers to 87,797 in the state, according to a health bulletin. So far, 1,108 people have died from the infection in Ra...

DK Shivakumar again admitted to hospital due to fever

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar who was discharged from a hospital in Bengaluru after recovering from COVID-19, was again admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru on Friday after he experienced fever.I have been admitted to a ...

Manipur reports 90 news cases of COVID-19

Manipur reported 90 new COVID-19 cases taking the total count of cases to 6,699, State Health Department said on Friday. The total count of cases includes 35 deaths, 4,899 recoveries and 1,765 active cases.With 83,341 new coronavirus cases,...

Under 'Operation Khushi', Ghaziabad police trace 3 teen girls, 2 boys

Ghaziabad police have launched a special Operation Khushi on September 1 in which they would trace missing or abducted children and reunite them with their families, a senior official said on Friday. Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020