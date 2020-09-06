Left Menu
Development News Edition

Typhoon Haishen unleashes rain, strong winds in south Japan

Haishen's course is similar to Typhoon Maysak that lashed southern Japan last week, injuring dozens of people and cutting power to thousands of homes. A cargo ship carrying 43 crew members and 5,800 cows from New Zealand capsized off the coast of Japan.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 06-09-2020 10:55 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 10:55 IST
Typhoon Haishen unleashes rain, strong winds in south Japan

The second powerful typhoon to slam Japan in a week unleashed fierce winds and rain on southern islands on Sunday, blowing off rooftops and leaving homes without power as it edged northward into an area vulnerable to flooding and mudslides. Weather officials warned that rainfall from what could be a record storm would be as fierce as a bucket of water poured over head. Warnings have been issued, days in advance, for people to be ready to take shelter and stock up on food and water.

Several rivers on the main southwestern island of Kyushu were at risk of overflowing, officials said. Public broadcaster NHK TV said evacuation warnings were issued for more than 50,000 people in Okinawa and Kyushu, including Kagoshima and and Nagasaki prefectures.

News footage showed people in Kyushu starting to gather at gymnasiums, before winds gather momentum in the evening. Social distancing will be in place to guard against the coronavirus pandemic, officials said. The Japan Meteorological Agency said Typhoon Haishen, which means “sea god” in Chinese, was packing sustained winds of up to 162 kilometers (100 miles) per hour after battering Okinawa and the southern Kyushu island of Amami Oshima early Sunday.

Alerts for strong winds, waves, high tides, rainfall and lightning were issued for Amami Oshima alongside evacuation orders. Haishen was not only powerful — equivalent to a Category 2 hurricane — but also large in its reach, according to the agency.

Bullet trains were temporarily halting services, and dozens of flights were canceled. All Nippon Airways said such cancellations will continue Monday, possibly Tuesday, for flights in southern Japan, such as Yamaguchi, Kochi and Fukuoka. Haishen's course is similar to Typhoon Maysak that lashed southern Japan last week, injuring dozens of people and cutting power to thousands of homes.

A cargo ship carrying 43 crew members and 5,800 cows from New Zealand capsized off the coast of Japan. Two people were rescued, and one body recovered. The search has been halted because of Haishen. Haishen's projected course has it hitting the Korean Peninsula later in the week.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

All stakeholders agreed to relegation, promotion in ISL from 2024-25 season: Kushal Das

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan's mother passes away at 89

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday posted an emotional message on Twitter after his mother passed away at the age of 89.Vardhan said that his mother suffered a cardiac arrest on Sunday morning.Heartbroken to inform that my dea...

Ciera Payton to play Wendy Williams in biopic

Actor Ceira Payton has been roped in to play television host Wendy Williams in an upcoming biopic on her life set at Lifetime. According to Deadline, P-Valley actor Morocco Omari will star as Williams ex-husband Kevin hunter. The Chi helm...

For Lebanese, recovery too heavy to bear a month after blast

A month after Beiruts devastating explosion, Ghassan Toubaji still sits under a gaping hole in his ceiling he can look up through the dangling plaster, wires and metal struts and the broken brick roof and see a bit of sky. The 74-year-old ...

Char Dham priests protest Uttarakhand govt's decision to form Devasthanam Board

Char Dham priests have submitted a letter to Uttarakhand government, protesting against the formation of Devasthanam Board without consulting 61 other temples. They have also urged the State government to complete the beautification of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020