Two dead in building collapse in TN, six rescued

Two people, including a woman, were killed and six others rescued in a building collapse in the city due to heavy rains, police said on Monday. Chief Minister K Palaniswami condoled the deaths and announced a relief of Rs one lakh each to the kin of the deceased. He prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

The deceased were identified as K Swetha and K Gopalsamy. The single-storey building on Chetti Street suddenly came down at around 10.30 pm on Sunday trapping eight people, including two on the ground floor, they said.

In the impact, an adjoining tiled-roof house also collapsed. Police and Fire service personnel toiled hard to clear the debris and managed to rescue six people.

Those rescued include a six-year old child, they added. District Collector K Rajamani and police Commissioner Sumit Saran monitored the operations.

The city experienced heavy rains accompanied by strong winds on Sunday. In Chennai, Palaniswami condoled the deaths and directed the district administration to ensure due medical care to the injured.

"I have directed providing Rs one lakh each to the family of the victims from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund," he said in a statement.