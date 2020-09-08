Left Menu
UP lifts weekend curbs on markets

According to a statement, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a review meeting said the markets will now close as per their earlier schedule instead of the weekly closure on Sunday. Asking to make extra efforts to augment GST collections, the chief minister said an action plan is required for this.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 08-09-2020 19:14 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 19:14 IST

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday revoked its order of mandatory closure of markets on Sunday, reverting to the pre-coronavirus lockdown arrangement. According to a statement, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a review meeting said the markets will now close as per their earlier schedule instead of the weekly closure on Sunday. He said except containment zones, hotels and restaurants should be made operational in all areas and it should be ensured that all safety measures are followed. The chief minister asked officials to take measures for the protection of health workers from the infection. At the meeting, the CM directed officials to speed up development work at seven cities under the Smart City Project and asked them for regular monitoring. Later briefing reporters here, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said the chief minister directed to hold Tehsil and Thana Diwas. These should be attended by tehsildars and police officials to resolve people’s problems, the CM said

Adityanath further asked officials that department heads should monitor attendance of their employees on a regular basis. The CM was happy over Uttar Pradesh grabbing the second rank in the ease of doing business and said an action plan should be made ensure “ease of living”, the statement said. Asking to make extra efforts to augment GST collections, the chief minister said an action plan is required for this. He asked to register more and more traders under the GST. Adityanath directed to offer all possible help to investors and entrepreneurs besides solving their problems in time-bound manner.

