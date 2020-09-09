Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fire breaks out at Greece's overcrowded Moria refugee camp

The Moria facility, which hosts more than 12,000 people - more than four times its stated capacity - has been frequently criticised by aid groups for poor living conditions. The facility was placed under quarantine last week after authorities confirmed that an asylum-seeker had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2020 08:52 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 08:52 IST
Fire breaks out at Greece's overcrowded Moria refugee camp

Fire broke out at Greece's overcrowded migrant camp of Moria on the island of Lesbos early on Wednesday, fire brigade officials said.

There were no reports of injuries so far, while the cause of the blaze which burned tents and containers was not immediately clear, a fire brigade official said. A police official said that migrants have been taken to safety. People were seen leaving the camp, carrying their luggage, Reuters witnesses said.

At least 25 firemen with 10 engines, aided by police, were battling the flames both inside and outside the facility, the fire brigade said, adding that firemen were pushed back by migrants during their efforts to put out the fire. The Moria facility, which hosts more than 12,000 people - more than four times its stated capacity - has been frequently criticised by aid groups for poor living conditions.

The facility was placed under quarantine last week after authorities confirmed that an asylum-seeker had tested positive for the coronavirus. Confirmed infections have risen to 35 since then. Lesbos, which lies just off the Turkish coast, was on the front line of a massive movement of refugees and migrants to Europe in 2015-2016. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, since March 1, all migrants reaching the island have been quarantined away from the camps.

In the Moria camp, aid groups have warned that social distancing and basic hygiene measures are impossible to implement due to the living conditions. Wildfires fanned by strong winds were also burning in two other areas on the island.

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Australia earns consolation T20 win vs England, back to No 1

Australia gained a consolation victory in the final match of its Twenty20 series against England to regain top spot in the formats world rankings at the expense of its fierce rival. Australia chased down its target of 146 with three balls t...

Silver Lake picks 1.75 pc stake in Reliance Retail for Rs 7,500 cr: Company statement.

Silver Lake picks 1.75 pc stake in Reliance Retail for Rs 7,500 cr Company statement....

Bohm's two-run single lifts Phillies over Red Sox

Alec Bohm hit a two-run single with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the host Philadelphia Phillies past the Boston Red Sox 6-5 in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday. Bohm finished with three hits and a career-h...

Govt creates new border exception category for work visa holders

The Government is creating a new border exception category to enable the return of some temporary work visa holders who are overseas and have strong, ongoing links to New Zealand.The Minister of Immigration, Kris Faafoi, has announced that ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020