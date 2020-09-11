Left Menu
Odd News Roundup: Investigators launched over 150 probes in French horse and Belgian city finds its former mayor's heart

Belgian city finds its former mayor's heart in a fountain For years it was just an urban myth. Then the diggers moved in and found it was true - that the heart of a former mayor of the eastern Belgian city of Verviers really was buried under a fountain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2020 02:38 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 02:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Investigators launched over 150 probes in French horse mutilations, killings spate

Investigators have opened more than 150 probes into a spate of killings and mutilations of horses across France, Agriculture Minister Julien Denormandie said on Wednesday. "We have an unacceptable situation of absolutely sickening cruelty acts," Denormandie told France Info radio.

Belgian city finds its former mayor's heart in a fountain

For years it was just an urban myth. Then the diggers moved in and found it was true - that the heart of a former mayor of the eastern Belgian city of Verviers really was buried under a fountain. A small metal box, containing Pierre David's heart in an ethanol-filled jar, was uncovered during renovation work on the city's ornate stone fountain last month.

