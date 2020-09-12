France: Yellow vest protests relaunched after virus hiatus
Activists relaunched France's yellow vest movement Saturday after the disruptive demonstrations against Emmanuel Macron's presidency and perceived elitism tapered off during the coronavirus pandemic. The yellow vest movement began in fall 2018 to protest a fuel tax hike that was said to punish the poorest French.PTI | Paris | Updated: 12-09-2020 18:14 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 18:14 IST
Activists relaunched France's yellow vest movement Saturday after the disruptive demonstrations against Emmanuel Macron's presidency and perceived elitism tapered off during the coronavirus pandemic. Paris police said that more than 120 people were stopped and over 25 have been placed in custody so far in the French capital. Organizers hope the fresh day-long marches will attract many thousands of participants.
Paris authorities designated areas such as the Champs-Elysees Avenue off-limits, and parts of the Paris metro along the famed avenue were temporarily closed. The yellow vest movement began in fall 2018 to protest a fuel tax hike that was said to punish the poorest French. Named for the florescent vests motorists are required to carry in France, it morphed into more than a year of weekly anti-government protests that caused multiple deaths and hundreds of injuries.
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- Emmanuel Macron
- Paris
- ChampsElysees Avenue
ALSO READ
France's Macron to head to Beirut to pressure Lebanese political elite
France to set aside 15 bln euros to boost innovation, relocation-Macron
Five years on, France to try suspects in Charlie Hebdo killings
Slovakia adds Croatia, France, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Malta to quarantine requirement
As virus rebounds in France, Macron bristles at border rules