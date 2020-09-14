Science News Roundup: UAE, Israeli educational institutions sign and Scientists confounded by new findings on universe's mysterious dark

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

UAE, Israeli educational institutions sign artificial intelligence MoU: WAM

The United Arab Emirates' Mohamed Bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence and Israel's Weizmann Institute of Science have agreed to work together, UAE state news agency WAM said on Sunday. The memorandum of understanding follows the UAE's decision a month ago to normalize relations with Israel. Both countries have said they hope normalised ties will bring economic and technological benefits.

Scientists confounded by new findings on universe's mysterious dark matter

Dark matter, mysterious invisible stuff that makes up most of the mass of galaxies including our own Milky Way, is confounding scientists again, with new observations of distant galaxies conflicting with the current understanding of its nature. Research published this week revealed an unexpected discrepancy between observations of dark matter concentrations in three massive clusters of galaxies encompassing trillions of stars and theoretical computer simulations of how dark matter should be distributed.