Left Menu
Development News Edition

Science News Roundup: UAE, Israeli educational institutions sign and Scientists confounded by new findings on universe's mysterious dark

UAE, Israeli educational institutions sign artificial intelligence MoU: WAM The United Arab Emirates' Mohamed Bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence and Israel's Weizmann Institute of Science have agreed to work together, UAE state news agency WAM said on Sunday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2020 02:45 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 02:29 IST
Science News Roundup: UAE, Israeli educational institutions sign and Scientists confounded by new findings on universe's mysterious dark

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

UAE, Israeli educational institutions sign artificial intelligence MoU: WAM

The United Arab Emirates' Mohamed Bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence and Israel's Weizmann Institute of Science have agreed to work together, UAE state news agency WAM said on Sunday. The memorandum of understanding follows the UAE's decision a month ago to normalize relations with Israel. Both countries have said they hope normalised ties will bring economic and technological benefits.

Scientists confounded by new findings on universe's mysterious dark matter

Dark matter, mysterious invisible stuff that makes up most of the mass of galaxies including our own Milky Way, is confounding scientists again, with new observations of distant galaxies conflicting with the current understanding of its nature. Research published this week revealed an unexpected discrepancy between observations of dark matter concentrations in three massive clusters of galaxies encompassing trillions of stars and theoretical computer simulations of how dark matter should be distributed.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Disney CEO quizzed over Xinjiang connection; The Rolling Stones sets new record and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

NFL-Players protest across the league in empty stadiums

National Football League players staged pregame protests from coast-to-coast on Sunday, taking a knee during the playing of the U.S. national anthem in mostly empty stadiums, avoiding the embarrassment of having fans boo, which overshadowed...

U.S. Gulf Coast prepares for second hurricane in a month

Tropical Storm Sally strengthened off the west coast of Florida on Sunday and was poised to become a category 2 hurricane, bringing the threat of dangerous storm surges and high winds to the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center NH...

Cubs RHP Mills no-hits Brewers

Chicago Cubs right-hander Alec Mills pitched his first career no-hitter in Sundays 12-0 victory over the host Milwaukee Brewers. The 28-year-old Mills 5-3 struck out five and walked three in a 114-pitch effort during his 15th career start.T...

Europe, Britain's carmakers warn of 110 billion euro hard Brexit bill

Europe and Britains car industries called on Monday on the two sides to urgently clinch a free trade agreement, warning that a disorderly Brexit would cost the sector 110 billion euros 130 billion in lost trade over the next five years.Less...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020