Science News Roundup: UAE, Israeli educational institutions sign artificial intelligence MoU: WAM
Following is a summary of current science news briefs. UAE, Israeli educational institutions sign artificial intelligence MoU: WAM The United Arab Emirates' Mohamed Bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence and Israel's Weizmann Institute of Science have agreed to work together, UAE state news agency WAM said on Sunday.Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2020 10:55 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 10:32 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
UAE, Israeli educational institutions sign artificial intelligence MoU: WAM
The United Arab Emirates' Mohamed Bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence and Israel's Weizmann Institute of Science have agreed to work together, UAE state news agency WAM said on Sunday. The memorandum of understanding follows the UAE's decision a month ago to normalize relations with Israel. Both countries have said they hope normalised ties will bring economic and technological benefits.