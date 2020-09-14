Science News Roundup: UAE, Israeli educational institutions sign artificial intelligence MoU: WAM

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

UAE, Israeli educational institutions sign artificial intelligence MoU: WAM

The United Arab Emirates' Mohamed Bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence and Israel's Weizmann Institute of Science have agreed to work together, UAE state news agency WAM said on Sunday. The memorandum of understanding follows the UAE's decision a month ago to normalize relations with Israel. Both countries have said they hope normalised ties will bring economic and technological benefits.