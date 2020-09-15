Palghar villages will get quake-resistant houses: Minister

Guardian minister Dada Bhuse on Tuesday said quake-resistant houses will be built in tremor- prone villages of Maharashtra's Palghar district. The district guardian minister visited villages in Dahanu and Talasari talukas, which were rocked by a series of low-intensity earthquakes last week.

Experts will be consulted to figure out ways to reduce the intensity of tremors and quake-resistant houses will be built in affected villages, Bhuse said. A report will be submitted to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray about the same, he said.

The minister also released a booklet brought out by the District Disaster Control cell about measures to be taken during earthquakes.