Palghar villages will get quake-resistant houses: Minister
The district guardian minister visited villages in Dahanu and Talasari talukas, which were rocked by a series of low-intensity earthquakes last week. Experts will be consulted to figure out ways to reduce the intensity of tremors and quake-resistant houses will be built in affected villages, Bhuse said.PTI | Palghar | Updated: 15-09-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 20:29 IST
Guardian minister Dada Bhuse on Tuesday said quake-resistant houses will be built in tremor- prone villages of Maharashtra's Palghar district. The district guardian minister visited villages in Dahanu and Talasari talukas, which were rocked by a series of low-intensity earthquakes last week.
Experts will be consulted to figure out ways to reduce the intensity of tremors and quake-resistant houses will be built in affected villages, Bhuse said. A report will be submitted to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray about the same, he said.
The minister also released a booklet brought out by the District Disaster Control cell about measures to be taken during earthquakes.
