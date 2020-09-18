Left Menu
Monsoon withdrawal likely to begin next week, Odisha braces for heavy rains

The Southwest Monsoon is likely to start withdrawing by the end of next week, the IMD said on Friday, while Odisha is bracing for heavy rainfall due to a fresh low pressure area which is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal around September 20.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 21:03 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Rains eluded Delhi for the eleventh consecutive day on Friday, despite a Met department forecast of light showers.

Though monsoon is not over yet, the last time the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded any rainfall (1.3 mm) was on September 8. Lack of rains has pushed the mercury up in Delhi over the last few days. On Friday, the maximum temperature ranged between 37 degrees Celsius and 40 degrees Celsius in most parts of the city. The national capital has recorded 78 per cent less rainfall in September so far, according to India Meteorological Department data. Overall, the city has recorded 576.5 mm rainfall against the usual of 617.8 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts. The IMD has also said that monsoon is likely to stay longer in Delhi and start withdrawing only in the "initial days of October".

However, the Southwest Monsoon is likely to start withdrawing from west Rajasthan by the end of next week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Conditions are likely to become favourable in the next two days for the withdrawal of monsoon. North Indians plains are also witnessing above normal temperatures, it said.

"These are one of the weather patterns we see when conditions are ripe for monsoon withdrawal. From September 20 onwards, we don't see the possibility of monsoon rains in west Rajasthan," IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said. The IMD has revised the withdrawal dates for monsoon from this year.

According to the new schedule, monsoon was expected to withdraw on September 17. However, due to a low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal, the retreat has been delayed. The withdrawal of the Southwest Monsoon from west Rajasthan also makes conditions conducive for onset of winter. Several parts of central and south India are likely to receive heavy rainfall in the next two days.

The IMD has also issued orange warning for Kerala, Goa and parts of Karnataka and Maharashtra on Saturday. Orange warning has also been issued for Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra and Goa on Sunday. So far, the country has received 7 per cent more rainfall than normal.

In Odisha, the state government has asked district administrations to remain prepared to deal with any flood like situation and landslide as a low pressure area is likely to develop over northeast Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood around September 20. Under its influence, several parts of Odisha are likely to experience enhanced rainfall till September 23, it said, adding that heavy to very heavy downpour may lash some areas during the period.

Squally weather coupled with surface wind with speed reaching 45-55 kmph is likely to prevail over north-east Bay of Bengal and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal. The Met centre advised fishermen not to venture into deep sea areas along and off Odisha coast from September 20 and said those in deep sea are advised to return to the coast by Sunday.

In view of the weather forecast, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), P K Jena issued an advisory to the district collectors asking them to remain prepared to deal with any flood like situation and landslide in hilly areas. Asking the district collectors to closely monitor the situation, the SRC said continuous vigil must be maintained on low-lying areas and steps for dewatering should be taken wherever required. Advice for fishermen should be strictly implemented.

This will be the seventh low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal since the beginning of August. Five back-to-back low pressure systems developed on August 4, 9, 13, 19 and 24 had triggered heavy to very heavy rainfall in many parts of the state and created flood situations in several areas last month. Meanwhile, all 27 gates of Jayakwadi dam have been opened, following heavy rainfall in catchment areas in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district.

Water discharge from Jayakwadi dam has reached 94,320 cusecs (cubic foot per second) and the revenue department has been put on alert. Heavy rains lashed the catchment of the dam located on Godavari River here on Thursday, causing the water levels to rise, the official said.

However, the weather continued to remain dry and humid in most parts of north India and there was no relief from the sultry weather for Punjab and Haryana as the mercury settled at above normal levels. Hisar was the hottest place in Haryana recording a maximum of 39.7 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal limits. Sultry weather also prevailed in Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, which recorded a high of 36 degrees Celsius. In Punjab, Patiala recorded a high of 37.4 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal limits. According to the Met department forecast, monsoon activity is likely to remain "subdued" over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh during the next five to seven days.

